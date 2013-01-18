Duggan portrayed as “Bing-lite,” “Romney Jr.” in video making rounds on social media

A video blasting mayoral candidate Mike Duggan as an outsider “parachuting from the suburbs” is catching traction on Facebook and Twitter – just one day after the former Detroit Medical Center CEO was mentioned in the City Hall corruption case involving former mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

The video says “hell no” to Duggan, who is portrayed as an opportunistic rich man with no understanding of Detroit’s complicated problems. The narrator criticizes Duggan for privatizing DMC and then making $2.4 million a year from the hospital complex.

“Do we need another Bing-lite, parachuting from the suburbs,” a narrator asks.

The video is three-months old but gained traction today, presumably after Duggan’s campaign was rattled Thursday when a wiretap caught Bernard Kilpatrick, father of the former mayor, saying he was involved with questionable deals with Duggan, who was then a Wayne County deputy executive.

Duggan adamantly rejects those claims.

Steve Neavling is an investigative journalist and former city hall reporter for the Detroit Free Press. Living on the city’s east side, Neavling explores corruption, civil liberties and the underbelly of an oft-misunderstood city.

http://vimeo.com/50881776