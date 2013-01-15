Police: Men stole body from Detroit cemetery in hopes of resurrecting it

It was a curious crime – stealing a casket and body from a Detroit cemetery.
Looks like the suspects, including the son of the deceased, may have stolen the body of the 93-year-old man Monday morning in hopes of resurrecting it, the Motor City Muckraker has learned.
Police said two men were taken into custody this morning after the body and casket were discovered in two different locations. The body was found at home on Eastlawn Street; the casket was in a van parked at a nearby gas station.
At least one of the suspects told authorities he believed he could resurrect the deceased man.
The body was in a mausoleum at Gethsemane Cemetery awaiting burial when someone snatched it while workers toiled nearby.
The body was to be buried Monday, but cemetery workers were shocked to discover the coffin and body were missing from the east-side cemetery near the Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport.
State law makes it a crime to handle a corpse without being licensed to do so.
Got tips or suggestions? Contact Steve at sneavling@gmail.com.
Steve Neavling is an investigative journalist and former city hall reporter for the Detroit Free Press. Living on the city’s east side, Neavling explores corruption, civil liberties and the underbelly of an oft-misunderstood city.
Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for daily updates, investigations and photos of Detroit.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: dehydrated vegetables()
Pingback: quotes about moving on and letting go()
Pingback: 刀塔传奇充值()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1sqQjxl()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: glass keepsake magnetic locket()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: Cheap Whatsapp channels()
Pingback: pop over here()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: 觀看色情肛門()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: podlogi drewniane()
Pingback: cedr dlh()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: Dog shampoo for dry skin()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: c date opiniones()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: Addison apartment finder()
Pingback: spongebob toys()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: blackhat seo monitor guide()
Pingback: Marketing articles()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Digital marketing()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: iv therapy dayton ohio()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: 2016 mca reviews()
Pingback: Cream Temulawak Asli()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: Instagram girls()
Pingback: monster truck()
Pingback: five little monkeys()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: day spa Austin()
Pingback: Austin()
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop()
Pingback: الالعاب الجديدة والحصرية()
Pingback: Live Stream Rugby()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: printing vip()
Pingback: new home communities Austin()
Pingback: Prospect commercial painter()
Pingback: Austin water damage restoration()
Pingback: Rugby Live Stream()
Pingback: Anlegestrategie()
Pingback: home air purifier()
Pingback: Limo Vancouver BC()
Pingback: scissor lift sales()
Pingback: 24 hour locksmith in chandler AZ()
Pingback: http://www.psoriasisfree4life.com()
Pingback: appliance repair services london()
Pingback: Appliance repairs london()
Pingback: erectile dysfunction()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: jvzoo discount()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: Homepage()
Pingback: outdoor water slides for kids()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: LAISIMO 200W TC()
Pingback: outsmart insomnia with this simple shake()
Pingback: Hongkong NKF Machinery Co.,Limited.()
Pingback: Fitness clothing()
Pingback: Bitcoin Price()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: Tess and Trish bracelet()
Pingback: allandale plumber()
Pingback: tarrytown plumber()
Pingback: bra clear()
Pingback: austin permanent makeup()
Pingback: Paint party()
Pingback: Art classes for kids mansfield()
Pingback: Online Gambling Offers()
Pingback: money to study in Kenya()
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams()
Pingback: Austin interior house painters()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: http://austinjunkcarbuyers.com/()
Pingback: http://www.gildedspirit.com/()
Pingback: babeunion()
Pingback: alive air cleaners()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor Review()
Pingback: seo backlinks service()
Pingback: whatsapp bulk message()
Pingback: baldness()
Pingback: Calisthenics()
Pingback: Wire Stripper Machine()
Pingback: forum mu online()
Pingback: adidas()
Pingback: android game cheat app()
Pingback: appstore sms app()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: Lavino Ageless Moisturizer Free Trial()
Pingback: Grammarly Review()
Pingback: cerrajero valencia()
Pingback: Mastering Witchcraft Reading()
Pingback: adult shop perth()
Pingback: homone therapy pregnancy()
Pingback: hair restoration clinic()
Pingback: stephen leather()
Pingback: nlyelp.bagging.top()
Pingback: sturdee residences()
Pingback: reviews on california psychics()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: About Cancer()
Pingback: chlamydia()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: sciatic pain treatment()
Pingback: Google Tricks()
Pingback: Work From Home()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: CN ILIGHT()
Pingback: porno espaï¿½o()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: jetsmarter()
Pingback: binary options south Africa()
Pingback: hack clash royale tool()
Pingback: Tow truck()
Pingback: iphone repair()
Pingback: watch()
Pingback: click this link now()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: Men's Grooming()
Pingback: Stucco by Simpson()
Pingback: no deposit casino bonusesï¿½()
Pingback: Cosmetic Dentistry()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: North vancouver BC Wedding photography & video()
Pingback: davidwygant.com()
Pingback: see()
Pingback: voice lessons phoenix()
Pingback: Paris City Tour()
Pingback: neuken()
Pingback: how to send bulk sms from whatsapp()
Pingback: jab comix()
Pingback: Lexington SC tree service()
Pingback: http://www.hcg-diet.com/gnc-pure-forskolin/()
Pingback: Tao of Badass Joshua Pellicer()
Pingback: probioslim reviews()
Pingback: Cerchi nel grano Tracce d'intelligenza()
Pingback: overnight cat sitter in naples()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: how to get ex back sims 3()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Queries()
Pingback: proposal()
Pingback: Indian Entrepreneurs()
Pingback: celeb pics()
Pingback: ea robot()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki()
Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: SuperGaminator()
Pingback: Gun Shop()
Pingback: Best Seller Womens Sportswear Short Top()
Pingback: color light bulb changing()
Pingback: Gym Shorts()
Pingback: sexier.com review()
Pingback: haga dinero()
Pingback: algarve portugal()
Pingback: Nootropics()
Pingback: www.howrsehack.pl()
Pingback: duckbill check valve water flood diffuser()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: Dian Clute()
Pingback: java training at pune()
Pingback: Canon Compatible CLI-251XL High Yield Cyan()
Pingback: fast easy instagram likes()
Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn()
Pingback: free messenger guide()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: Judge Porteous Impeachment Trial Day 1 Robert Creely()
Pingback: lovetts pet & home care()
Pingback: dog sitter in naples()
Pingback: party light kynttilï¿½()
Pingback: roasting pan on bbq()
Pingback: Full Article()
Pingback: le dernier chasseur de sorcières(The Last Witch Hunter en streaming)()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/zZciY()
Pingback: top flight moving help()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Crawler Dozers For Sale()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: rosengard.tv()
Pingback: 12win()
Pingback: https://linkedin.com/company/cleaning-quotes()
Pingback: Roxane()
Pingback: Law()
Pingback: diamond earrings()
Pingback: dryer vent()
Pingback: extraction de donnees()
Pingback: landscape design Canberra()
Pingback: flat roof()
Pingback: gap insurance refund()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: Energy and metering()
Pingback: ABANICOS PERSONALIZADOS()
Pingback: Pet Transport Boxes in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: punta cana geografia()
Pingback: music()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: serviporno()
Pingback: Motor Club of America pay check()
Pingback: Zootopia()
Pingback: car accessories camera()
Pingback: dart boards portland maine()
Pingback: sticky notes in windows()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: nose hair trimmer at target()
Pingback: tv antennas pointing()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: bathroom scale manufacturers()
Pingback: real estate brokerage Clearwater()
Pingback: cold store construction()
Pingback: diaper bags for dads()
Pingback: IT Services Gainesville FL()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: private investigation()
Pingback: weed control tulsa()
Pingback: Milagros()
Pingback: cerrajeros valencia precio()
Pingback: online marketing()
Pingback: Email advertising()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: best edm()
Pingback: making money online in nigeria()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia while breastfeeding()
Pingback: Tattoo ลายสัก()
Pingback: car accessories lights front()
Pingback: pure white kidney bean extract how much()
Pingback: consignment shopping in palm springs()
Pingback: flat belly overnight()
Pingback: Agen judi Casino 338a Online()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: payroll check calculator()
Pingback: Comedy()
Pingback: sbobet()
Pingback: Microcap Magazine()
Pingback: Free Marvelous Designer howto tutorial()
Pingback: info()
Pingback: need to sell my house fast()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Jakarta()
Pingback: horse sitter()
Pingback: naples doggy daycare()
Pingback: Shane()
Pingback: internet marketing tips()
Pingback: store supply warehouse()
Pingback: hand pump for bottles()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: sound system rental singapore()
Pingback: healthy food in singapore()
Pingback: leadership courses in singapore()
Pingback: Healthy eating busy schedule()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: cheats for hungry shark()
Pingback: Descargar Mp3()
Pingback: boom beach hack no survey()
Pingback: boom beach cheats()
Pingback: Marylynn()
Pingback: seo services mn()
Pingback: popular boy names()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: their explanation()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: reviews()
Pingback: spreibed()
Pingback: protectmyid reviews()
Pingback: entertainment()
Pingback: trip planning()
Pingback: Residual Income()
Pingback: CANON PIXMA iP100 Driver Free Download()
Pingback: vitamin c serum()
Pingback: babies names celebrity()
Pingback: top ayurvedic retreats in kerala()
Pingback: inspiration()
Pingback: hair loss due to alopecia()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: bidding sites()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: tattoo supplies()
Pingback: Termite Treatment Perth()
Pingback: Adipex()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: Freelance illustrator()
Pingback: 150cc()
Pingback: th9 war base()
Pingback: Gasvergleich()
Pingback: sniffing panties development()
Pingback: apple shooter games()
Pingback: Kinder()
Pingback: elderly transportation services()
Pingback: seo consultant minneapolis()
Pingback: Karate for kids()
Pingback: Silkscreen()
Pingback: Shell Scanner()
Pingback: kids chair()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia trim()
Pingback: casino bonuses()
Pingback: valentines day pictures()
Pingback: Madge()
Pingback: forex trade software()
Pingback: 10 wheel truck()
Pingback: email verification service()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak()
Pingback: league of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: dr Medora()
Pingback: Habib Shekhanzai()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: curso de detetive profissional()
Pingback: Leaflet printing()
Pingback: ecografe Doppler()
Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories()
Pingback: Enlarged prostate supplement()
Pingback: automotive engineering()
Pingback: visit the website()
Pingback: content()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: lose weight tea()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: chapter 7 bankruptcy harrisburg()
Pingback: buy t-shirt()
Pingback: groupon code()
Pingback: opensky.com()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: free netflix email and password()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: webcammen()
Pingback: ecografe Doppler()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()