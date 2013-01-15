Police: Men stole body from Detroit cemetery in hopes of resurrecting it

It was a curious crime – stealing a casket and body from a Detroit cemetery.

Looks like the suspects, including the son of the deceased, may have stolen the body of the 93-year-old man Monday morning in hopes of resurrecting it, the Motor City Muckraker has learned.

Police said two men were taken into custody this morning after the body and casket were discovered in two different locations. The body was found at home on Eastlawn Street; the casket was in a van parked at a nearby gas station.

At least one of the suspects told authorities he believed he could resurrect the deceased man.

The body was in a mausoleum at Gethsemane Cemetery awaiting burial when someone snatched it while workers toiled nearby.

The body was to be buried Monday, but cemetery workers were shocked to discover the coffin and body were missing from the east-side cemetery near the Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport.

State law makes it a crime to handle a corpse without being licensed to do so.

Steve Neavling is an investigative journalist and former city hall reporter for the Detroit Free Press. Living on the city’s east side, Neavling explores corruption, civil liberties and the underbelly of an oft-misunderstood city.

