Abandoned Hotel Charlevoix may be leveled this year after judge orders demolition

The derelict Hotel Charlevoix, which has been vacant for nearly 30 years and is raining down bricks, concrete and glass, may meet the wrecking ball this year.

A judge last week demanded that the owner, Ralph Sachs, one of the city’s most notorious slumlords, demolish the 108-year-old building before someone is injured or killed by falling debris.

That comes about a half year after the Detroit Historic Commission denied the owner’s request to tear down the building in the Park Avenue Historic District because it had not met criteria for removal.

The judge’s decision pleased owners of adjacent businesses, like the Park Bar across the street. The hotel is a crumbling eyesore in a part of downtown that is pressing for a comeback.

Still, some preservationists oppose demolition, saying the building, despite the cosmetic problems, is structurally sound and could be revived under the right ownership.

Built in 1905, the building served as a hotel during the first decade but later became commercial space. It’s one of a few buildings left that were designed by architect and Detroiter Henry S. Joy.

