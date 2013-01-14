Abandoned Hotel Charlevoix may be leveled this year after judge orders demolition

Photo courtesy of Detroiturbex.com.
The derelict Hotel Charlevoix, which has been vacant for nearly 30 years and is raining down bricks, concrete and glass, may meet the wrecking ball this year.
A judge last week demanded that the owner, Ralph Sachs, one of the city’s most notorious slumlords, demolish the 108-year-old building before someone is injured or killed by falling debris.
That comes about a half year after the Detroit Historic Commission denied the owner’s request to tear down the building in the Park Avenue Historic District because it had not met criteria for removal.
The judge’s decision pleased owners of adjacent businesses, like the Park Bar across the street. The hotel is a crumbling eyesore in a part of downtown that is pressing for a comeback.
Still, some preservationists oppose demolition, saying the building, despite the cosmetic problems, is structurally sound and could be revived under the right ownership.
Built in 1905, the building served as a hotel during the first decade but later became commercial space. It’s one of a few buildings left that were designed by architect and Detroiter Henry S. Joy.
We took a tour of the building two years ago. Coming later today: Photo gallery from inside the building.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: Evergreensystem()
Pingback: フランチャイズ()
Pingback: deck builders Austin TX()
Pingback: 搜狐会员充值()
Pingback: best umbrella for wind()
Pingback: www.lettinggoandmovingonquotes.com()
Pingback: Vietnam travel()
Pingback: Insulation Companies in Tulsa()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin Texas()
Pingback: coffee makers with grinder()
Pingback: bookkeeping Austin()
Pingback: Austin commercial appraisals()
Pingback: modrzew dlh()
Pingback: birthday wishes()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/22deTxJ()
Pingback: golf netting installation()
Pingback: neu.edu.tr()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: Développement personnel()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: Living memory locket keyring necklace()
Pingback: visit this site()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: whatsapp channels for whatsapp marketing()
Pingback: online formbuilder()
Pingback: VR Headset()
Pingback: download video yt()
Pingback: 手錶手機色情()
Pingback: Original Product For Sale()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: blu ray case dimensions()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: security cameras()
Pingback: Tulsa Bail Bondsman()
Pingback: youtube promotion()
Pingback: Best Reviews()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: identity theft protection comparison()
Pingback: halitosis()
Pingback: how to get rid of roaches()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: miaffaire dar de baja()
Pingback: Virtualization()
Pingback: drjaydani()
Pingback: Get Traffic in USA()
Pingback: auto locksmith miami()
Pingback: Apartment finder addison tx()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Menswear()
Pingback: unconscious women()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: based on pet insurance reviews()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Engine Rebuilds()
Pingback: express logistica()
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: Puma Shoes for MEN Price List()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: 12 month loans uk()
Pingback: muscle()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in miami fl build()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fornir dlh()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: virtual private server Germany()
Pingback: payment proof mca()
Pingback: ambient()
Pingback: LIGHTS & LIGHTING()
Pingback: dental implants Georgetown TX()
Pingback: eames lounge chair replica()
Pingback: best psychic readings()
Pingback: iv therapy boca raton()
Pingback: viscosity measurement()
Pingback: dietista barcelona()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: homes for sale calvert county md()
Pingback: On-Demand Trucking()
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop()
Pingback: Perth Swimming Academy()
Pingback: Austin estate planning attorney()
Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة()
Pingback: crack avast()
Pingback: Massage Austin()
Pingback: money()
Pingback: grosir sprei murah()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: new home communities Austin()
Pingback: http://printingvip.bravesites.com()
Pingback: agen bola sbobet()
Pingback: Sherman house painting()
Pingback: Austin water damage restoration()
Pingback: Finanzen()
Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream()
Pingback: best hepa air purifier()
Pingback: curare emorroidi naturalmente()
Pingback: binary options live trading()
Pingback: Limo Vancouver BC()
Pingback: iPhone 6 broken screen()
Pingback: Banheiras()
Pingback: Cleaners in Cambridge()
Pingback: psoriasisfree4life.com()
Pingback: Affordable Insulation of Oklahoma()
Pingback: cash for houses()
Pingback: no credit check loans()
Pingback: Immigration lawyers in Asheville nc()
Pingback: financial planners in san jose()
Pingback: Emma roberts fashion()
Pingback: windows and doors()
Pingback: www.actaclinicabelgica.be()
Pingback: job search()
Pingback: Virgin Adult Toys()
Pingback: web hosting low cost()
Pingback: Computer Services Ocala FL()
Pingback: Lenovo()
Pingback: Myrtle Beach vacation Rentals()
Pingback: Energy Consultants()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: neo2 review()
Pingback: cheap sildenafil citrate 100mg()
Pingback: luxury condo singapore()
Pingback: Canali()
Pingback: virtual ceo lifestyle()
Pingback: voice trading exchange()
Pingback: High Risk Credit Card Processing()
Pingback: Merchant Services for High Risk()
Pingback: Free Time Clock Software()
Pingback: Employee Scheduling and Payroll()
Pingback: vitamine a zuur()
Pingback: watch this video()
Pingback: Compagnie de ménage montréal()
Pingback: listen to this podcast()
Pingback: Centreville, va real estate()
Pingback: marketing ideas()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: corporate entertainment planning()
Pingback: Furniture Hardware()
Pingback: slither.io()
Pingback: awangga souvenir()
Pingback: porn account()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: best ways to make money()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: check comment is here()
Pingback: instrumental background music for videos()
Pingback: Hydroponics system NFT()
Pingback: tms therapy in new york()
Pingback: allandale plumber()
Pingback: youtube bot()
Pingback: metabolic cooking book()
Pingback: cryptocurrency payment service providers()
Pingback: Coachella 2016()
Pingback: replacement bra straps()
Pingback: austin permanent makeup()
Pingback: fashion accessories()
Pingback: Kanger Kbox 200W()
Pingback: swingers()
Pingback: iPhone 5c 32gb yellow()
Pingback: Tableau Consultants()
Pingback: data visualization designer()
Pingback: decorative concrete flooring contractor Austin()
Pingback: stained concrete contractor in Austin()
Pingback: money to study in south africa()
Pingback: grants to study in Kenya()
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights()
Pingback: mill coffee ceramic grinder manual()
Pingback: venta y alquiler oficinas malaga()
Pingback: psychologist cedarhurst()
Pingback: austin limousine service()
Pingback: licensed Cedar Park dentist()
Pingback: shaqir hussyin()
Pingback: Austin interior house painters()
Pingback: interior design styles()
Pingback: DJ Central London()
Pingback: Austin Junk Car Buyers()
Pingback: gotporncams()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: http://www.gildedspirit.com/()
Pingback: Computers()
Pingback: professional home security system installation Austin()
Pingback: yacon()
Pingback: mobile strike tips and tricks()
Pingback: Hulu Login()
Pingback: coffee table storage()
Pingback: text()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor()
Pingback: whatsapp wiki()
Pingback: cheap seo organic service()
Pingback: transfer rumours liverpool()
Pingback: Whatsapp Mass Texting Service()
Pingback: youtube promotion()
Pingback: sleep aid()
Pingback: get your ex lover back()
Pingback: learn to sing()
Pingback: date()
Pingback: scientificpsychic.jumpers.pw()
Pingback: sportsbook()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: professional permanent makeup studio austin()
Pingback: llaveros para hotel()
Pingback: Liquid Filling Machine()
Pingback: deck builders Austin()
Pingback: 1-black-sex()
Pingback: forum mu online()
Pingback: glossycleaners()
Pingback: tulsa jewelry()
Pingback: The Care Certificate()
Pingback: android game cheat apk()
Pingback: k-bis()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: Grammarly Review()
Pingback: cerrajeros valencia 24h()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Trad Witchcraft Reading group()
Pingback: adult shops()
Pingback: www.klimczakhairdesigners.pl/onas.html()
Pingback: Instant Hair Straightener()
Pingback: Sacramento compounding pharmacy()
Pingback: buy fleshlight()
Pingback: learn to play piano()
Pingback: superior singing method Aaron Anastasi()
Pingback: finger vibrators()
Pingback: Delfin lawns()
Pingback: emergency food buckets()
Pingback: sturdee residences()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: http://www.cityprodentists.com/dental-implants-stoke-on-trent/()
Pingback: Nona()
Pingback: Fifty Shades Of Grey()
Pingback: Whip()
Pingback: Youtube Shockwave package()
Pingback: free psychic readings()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: SunTrust Online Banking Login()
Pingback: motivational quotes()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: loans no credit check()
Pingback: арматура сип()
Pingback: resignation letter samples()
Pingback: Roll up gate repair New York New York()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Business Listings()
Pingback: jet porn()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: McAfee Account Login()
Pingback: URL: http://mcafeeaccount.loginu.net/()
Pingback: Baby Hair Brush Set()
Pingback: Lakewood Dental()
Pingback: top fat burning supplements for women()
Pingback: Phenq Diet Plan()
Pingback: Read Full Report()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: New home communities austin()
Pingback: canada proxies list()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Recommended Reading()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: order marquetry cabinets()
Pingback: hilarious jokes()
Pingback: epic soccer training()
Pingback: pijpen()
Pingback: learn german articles()
Pingback: raspberry ketones()
Pingback: garden()
Pingback: Delila()
Pingback: porn comics()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: Los Angeles Web design services()
Pingback: http://www.hcg-diet.com/accelerin-reviews/()
Pingback: Douglas Cotter()
Pingback: alpha brain scam()
Pingback: CICAP()
Pingback: chengdu panda tour()
Pingback: Buy Forskolin Fuel()
Pingback: singorama.com()
Pingback: naples pet sitter()
Pingback: Jailbreak iOS 9.3()
Pingback: Garage Door Repair & Installation()
Pingback: morocan()
Pingback: cat care in naples()
Pingback: dog care naples fl()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Douglas Cotter()
Pingback: adult coloring books()
Pingback: Nashville Wedding Photography()
Pingback: buy facebook likes()
Pingback: gold ira()
Pingback: Refrigerator Repair nyc()
Pingback: Tom Petty()
Pingback: men's shirts()
Pingback: how to get your ex back no contact()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: effective male enhancers()
Pingback: What is NLP?()
Pingback: Titwala properties()
Pingback: supplier of gemstone()
Pingback: Junchuang-Lock()
Pingback: exitus()
Pingback: Nashville Wedding Photographers specializes in wedding()
Pingback: Taste()
Pingback: casino online()
Pingback: installshield download()
Pingback: dog boarding naples florida()
Pingback: Tannbehandling Oslo()
Pingback: Outdoor Roller Banners()
Pingback: SILVER SPRING domestic help()
Pingback: العاب قمار()
Pingback: Display Cases()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: Startups Meet()
Pingback: miniature bulldog()
Pingback: hollywood news()
Pingback: seo services()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: See inside()
Pingback: cara mendaftar sbobet()
Pingback: cabinet comptable strasbourg()
Pingback: lovetts lovin pet care()
Pingback: Teleteria casino()
Pingback: poslovni prostor()
Pingback: Compagnie de ménage Montréal()
Pingback: 22 Minute Hard Corps Review()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: Learn to sing and play guitar()
Pingback: canlı casino oynananbahissiteleri()
Pingback: Startups Fund()
Pingback: mt4 robot()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: best video app()
Pingback: best home safes()
Pingback: alquiler de apartamentos()
Pingback: valerian root capsules()
Pingback: Off Shoulder Cotton T-Shirt()
Pingback: Buy Isagenix Online()
Pingback: train the technical trainer konzept()
Pingback: Shopify marketing experts()
Pingback: Unique Vapes()
Pingback: toe fungus removal()
Pingback: solar related()
Pingback: Top most expensive jewelry Secrets()
Pingback: Hotel shah alam()
Pingback: leather()
Pingback: what causes acid reflux()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: mire esto()
Pingback: USA Box Express()
Pingback: IP Transit()
Pingback: things to do in madrid()
Pingback: ban dat di an()
Pingback: Secure Hard drive destruction()
Pingback: Breast Implants Plano()
Pingback: FreeRushSale()
Pingback: wood sunglasses()
Pingback: Restorative dentistry cedar park()
Pingback: fitness connection()
Pingback: Mortgage Broker Singapor()
Pingback: prevent colon cancer()
Pingback: howrse hack()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: affärsjuridik i stockholm()
Pingback: HP OfficeJet Pro X576dw Ink Cartridges()
Pingback: blog()
Pingback: c c++ java courses in pune()
Pingback: latest gadgets()
Pingback: how to get free netflix 2016()
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop()
Pingback: voir streaming series gratuit()
Pingback: lease luxury apartment austin texas()
Pingback: Entrepreneur()
Pingback: fotos de bucetas()
Pingback: conditioning()
Pingback: heating()
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Coupons()
Pingback: lose weight calculator()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1UnOOtu()
Pingback: Columbia()
Pingback: solar related()
Pingback: Business Consulting()
Pingback: fly swatter 2013()
Pingback: do you agree()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: http://www.fl-y.com/3az0()
Pingback: long distance movers()
Pingback: party light catalogue()
Pingback: electrician wigan()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: rosengard.tv()
Pingback: Sybil()
Pingback: australias worst bank()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: refugee crisis()
Pingback: 12win download()
Pingback: Dorthea()
Pingback: Emergency drain cleaning Austin()
Pingback: d?i lý son dulux()
Pingback: Cleaning Quotes Pinterest()
Pingback: Gelli bath()
Pingback: extraction de données sous excel()
Pingback: Canberra landscaping()
Pingback: http://8rehab.com()
Pingback: roofing insurance claims()
Pingback: Harland Mcshane()
Pingback: fast food restaurants near me()
Pingback: Commercial power devices()
Pingback: dog training collar()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: REGALO BODA()
Pingback: virtual reality()
Pingback: punta cana a que pais pertenece()
Pingback: IATA Cat Box in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: applicaion()
Pingback: weightloss()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: Kinder()
Pingback: MCA Total security()
Pingback: lifelock review()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: using 2 tv antennas()
Pingback: how to do marketing()
Pingback: bathroom scale and app()
Pingback: duluth trading nose hair trimmer()
Pingback: cold store construction()
Pingback: real estate brokerage Clearwater()
Pingback: Spring Hill carpet cleaning()
Pingback: whatsapp channel collector()
Pingback: diabetes review()
Pingback: bulk whatsapp gateway()
Pingback: IT Support Gainesville FL()
Pingback: Complete Instamate Review()
Pingback: LA personal training()
Pingback: singapore seo service()
Pingback: venapro walmart()
Pingback: make money affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Credit card debt()
Pingback: irobot roomba()
Pingback: health()
Pingback: ESTELLE()
Pingback: Inner Peace Quotes()
Pingback: closest liquor store()
Pingback: Travel guide blog()
Pingback: Bail Bonds Tulsa()
Pingback: water hose reel()
Pingback: Tow Hook License Mount()
Pingback: Ipro Academy 2.0 Review()
Pingback: Resveratrol rahasia awet muda()
Pingback: Instantly ageless canada()
Pingback: Ways to make money online from home for free()
Pingback: BNS Gold seller()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia lineatabs reviews()
Pingback: software for writers()
Pingback: back seat car caddy()
Pingback: need money now()
Pingback: African American Books()
Pingback: Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: Banheiras()
Pingback: Microcap Magazine()
Pingback: Erect on Demand()
Pingback: Design Consultants()
Pingback: Buy Isagenix 30 day()
Pingback: man cave store()
Pingback: we buy ugly houses()
Pingback: monitor my childs phone()
Pingback: carpet cleaning()
Pingback: new homes in austin tx()
Pingback: overnight cat care naples()
Pingback: Nilsa()
Pingback: Debarpan()
Pingback: Schoolboy Q type beat()
Pingback: auto mould()
Pingback: seo leads()
Pingback: Betting411.Com()
Pingback: test()
Pingback: licensed drain clearing tarrytown()
Pingback: Emergency drain clearing tarrytown()
Pingback: water pumps for 5 gallon water bottle()
Pingback: malaga agencia de publicidad()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: Print()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: Plumber in Pittsburgh()
Pingback: culinary school singapore()
Pingback: leadership training singapore()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: Penginapan Murah Di Depok()
Pingback: Home Insurance Singapore()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: my singing monsters trucchi()
Pingback: hungry shark evolution mod apk()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: boom beach mod apk()
Pingback: labuan bajo tour()
Pingback: Probiotic()
Pingback: pet movers()
Pingback: Buford Ceraso()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: dog transport()
Pingback: search engine optimization techniques()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: this one()
Pingback: sewer line repair rollingwood()
Pingback: meaning of aldo()
Pingback: Suzi()
Pingback: review()
Pingback: 3m window tint austin()
Pingback: click this()
Pingback: Tarrytown plumber()
Pingback: vitamin c serum()
Pingback: We buy houses Arlington,TX()
Pingback: CANON PIXMA iP100 Driver Download()
Pingback: biblical history and meaning of()
Pingback: dental implants south austin()
Pingback: clint bertucci()
Pingback: history of name()
Pingback: th8 war base layout()
Pingback: hair growth stimulation()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: th8 base()
Pingback: kit tatuaggi()
Pingback: Pest Control Perth()
Pingback: Adipex Online()
Pingback: window tint austin()
Pingback: austin roofing company()
Pingback: Logo design sydney()
Pingback: Freelance illustrator()
Pingback: GY6()
Pingback: cum covered tits app()
Pingback: sunny leon porn app()
Pingback: pillow pet()
Pingback: Programming()
Pingback: led aging()
Pingback: this blog()
Pingback: master plumbers Austin TX()
Pingback: Related Site()
Pingback: window tinting austin()
Pingback: Dog grooming()
Pingback: How To Sell My House Fast San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: Stop Foreclosure Schertz Texas()
Pingback: FCPX()
Pingback: local dog groomer()
Pingback: professional dog grooming()
Pingback: minneapolis seo services()
Pingback: ebay vacations()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: minneapolis seo services()
Pingback: golf range netting()
Pingback: llaveros para hoteles()
Pingback: kids tablet()
Pingback: fastest proxy()
Pingback: Emails Extractor Private()
Pingback: licensed plumber()
Pingback: Employment law firm()
Pingback: Employment attorney()
Pingback: http://mojeekstrastrona.besaba.com/?p=7034()
Pingback: happy valentines day 2016()
Pingback: Employment law()
Pingback: Raven()
Pingback: free online casino()
Pingback: sadness()
Pingback: Healthy weight loss()
Pingback: t shirt league of legends()
Pingback: dog playpen()
Pingback: email verification service()
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts()
Pingback: ramalan bintang()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: medora centre()
Pingback: Shekhanzai()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: Flyers()
Pingback: curso de detetive particular()
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories()
Pingback: Ecograf()
Pingback: Cesar Pawelk()
Pingback: victorian auto services west melbourne()
Pingback: imp source()
Pingback: Prostate support supplement()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: raspberry ketone diets()
Pingback: bankruptcy attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: t-shirt for sale()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: open sky inc()
Pingback: groupon()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: geld verdienen als webcam model()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/smartphone-repairs/()
Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: Historic Hotel Charlevoix: Take a rare glimpse inside a long-neglected building | Motor City Muckraker |()