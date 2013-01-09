Historic, 112-year-old Catholic church in Detroit could be yours for just $79,000

Now is your chance to own a historic Catholic Church – for just $79,000.
The former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in old Poletown is for sale, our friends at Detroiturbex.com reported.
“Built in 1900 to relieve overcrowding at nearby St. Albertus Church, St. Stanislaus closed in 1989 along with dozens of other Detroit-area Catholic Churches,” Detroiturbex wrote. “Up until recently it was the home of Promise Land Baptist Church, which is moving to a new location on Seven Mile.”
The 22,000-square-foot church built in 1900 is a fixer-upper, but it’s ornate brick facade and interior are appealing.
The church seats more than 900 people and includes a choir stand, balcony, baptismal pool, two classrooms, a kitchen, office and stage.
If the church isn’t sold, it’s only a matter of time before metal thieves break in and steal everything of value.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
