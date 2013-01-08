Six Detroit City Council members have been meeting in secret to hammer out a plan to avoid bankruptcy with deep budget cuts, Detroit City Councilman Kwame Kenyatta said this afternoon.
Kenyatta pointed out that the six members – President Charles Pugh, President Pro Tem Gary Brown and council members Ken Cockrel Jr., Andre Spivey, James Tate and Saunteel Jenkins – presented to the media a plan that was never discussed publicly, a clear violation of the state law, media attorneys said.
The Motor City Muckraker first broke the story last month that a majority of council members were meeting privately to discuss public issues such as reducing services.
Kenyatta noted that the six members were meeting in private before presenting the illegally devised plan to the Detroit News and Free Press. Neither he nor Councilwomen Brenda Jones and JoAnn Watson were invited to the meetings.
“I haven’t seen the plan,” Kenyatta said. “You have a plan, which means you had to make a decision on the plan. You then had to make a decision to send the plan (to the media). That’s two decisions. The Open Meetings Act says no decision can be made unless it’s made at this table.”
The audience erupted in applause.
Council President Charles Pugh acknowledged the decisions were made in private but seemed unaware he and his colleagues were breaking the law, a crime punishable by up to a $1,000 fine. A second violation carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail.
The Open Meetings Act bars council members from “discussing any matter of public policy,” including budget plans, “even if there is no intention that the deliberations will lead to a decision on that occasion.”
Since council members weren’t discussing contracts, Pugh insisted, no law was broken.
“We weren’t discussing contracts,” Pugh said. “We were discussing the big picture, where we were in terms of cash and where we would be able to find cash savings so that we can be in control of the city and not someone else.”
It’s unclear why Pugh didn’t hold the meetings in public. Public meetings are required so residents can see how their elected officials arrive at decisions.
Got tips or suggestions? Contact Steve at sneavling@gmail.com.
Steve Neavling is an investigative journalist and former city hall reporter for the Detroit Free Press. Living on the city’s east side, Neavling explores corruption, civil liberties and the underbelly of an oft-misunderstood city.
Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for daily updates, investigations and photos of Detroit.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: dog walker()
Pingback: commercial kitchen equipment repair columbia sc()
Pingback: خرید هاست لینوکس()
Pingback: Backpain()
Pingback: אתרי הכרויות()
Pingback: Austin dog groomers()
Pingback: Wedding()
Pingback: dog grooming Austin TX()
Pingback: 腾讯视频充值()
Pingback: best umbrella to buy()
Pingback: www.lettinggoandmovingonquotes.com()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: Austin garage doors()
Pingback: modrzew()
Pingback: coffee makers with grinder()
Pingback: Foundation repair Pflugerville()
Pingback: bookkeeping Austin TX()
Pingback: quickbooks online tech support()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: birthday wishes()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/254rRTO()
Pingback: golf course netting()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: desenvolvimento pessoal()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: great post to read()
Pingback: Whatsapp automatic accounts creator()
Pingback: what is whatsapp channels()
Pingback: 觀看色情肛門()
Pingback: podlogi dlh()
Pingback: gig schmidt()
Pingback: personal development()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: security cameras()
Pingback: hip hop youtube promotion()
Pingback: get redirected here()
Pingback: Original Product For Sale()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: woman and minority owned small business()
Pingback: Dog shampoo for dry skin()
Pingback: roll up stands()
Pingback: lifelock vs. identity guard()
Pingback: natural roach killer()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Solo Ads()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: casual club gratis()
Pingback: firewall()
Pingback: drjaydani()
Pingback: decals()
Pingback: blackhat seo buying guide()
Pingback: Addison apartment finder()
Pingback: blat drewniany dlh()
Pingback: taboo()
Pingback: Menswear()
Pingback: Course hero()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: ways to quit smoking()
Pingback: comprar en usa por internet()
Pingback: http://obnova-tonerjev.info/story/101864()
Pingback: co2 reactor()
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: hairdressers torbay()
Pingback: purificadoras()
Pingback: offer promotion()
Pingback: 12 month loans uk()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: pornolar()
Pingback: Woodland Shoes Models with Price()
Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: forniry dlh()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: 2016 mca reviews()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: Jewelry()
Pingback: Last Mile Delivery Service()
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin TX()
Pingback: wedding car hire kent()
Pingback: Brasfoot Conect()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: dietista barcelona()
Pingback: Carroll()
Pingback: rotational viscosity()
Pingback: day spa Austin()
Pingback: club flyer()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: discount transmission parts()
Pingback: iv therapy davie()
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop()
Pingback: 48re transmission parts()
Pingback: Austin estate planning attorney()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Austin foundation repair()
Pingback: avast serial key()
Pingback: Rugby Live Streaming()
Pingback: games arabs()
Pingback: New Fairfield painting()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: new home communities Austin()
Pingback: agen ion casino terpercaya()
Pingback: Rechnungen erstellen()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: Forex signals()
Pingback: water damage Austin TX()
Pingback: Aloe vera gel()
Pingback: how to fuck a lady()
Pingback: vancouver best seo services and florida best seo company()
Pingback: Rugby Online Stream()
Pingback: Best SEO tools()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: Models()
Pingback: unemployed blog()
Pingback: investment properties()
Pingback: oven repair london()
Pingback: flyer printing()
Pingback: financial planners in san jose()
Pingback: itunes充值()
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement()
Pingback: web hosting ecommerce()
Pingback: Wow()
Pingback: Online apotheek()
Pingback: start a business()
Pingback: metabolic cooking()
Pingback: Keywordsnatcher()
Pingback: Apple()
Pingback: winkel()
Pingback: cheap sildenafil citrate()
Pingback: Luxury Apartment Singapore()
Pingback: Pressure Washing St. Charles()
Pingback: Tailoring()
Pingback: virtual ceo lifestyle()
Pingback: Bank Merchant Accounts()
Pingback: Time Clocks()
Pingback: Employee Scheduling()
Pingback: jumpy house for sale()
Pingback: Full Report()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: magical corporate entertainment()
Pingback: metaboliccooking()
Pingback: China Cabinet Hardware()
Pingback: slither.io mod()
Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma()
Pingback: UAN Login()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: easiest ways to make money()
Pingback: acc for porn site()
Pingback: Tess + Trish()
Pingback: Upper east side tms therapy()
Pingback: wraps()
Pingback: video marketing()
Pingback: Homepage()
Pingback: allandale austin plumber()
Pingback: tarrytown sewer repair()
Pingback: back specialist San Jose()
Pingback: coin payments()
Pingback: Coachella 2016()
Pingback: swingers()
Pingback: drupal.fehrdata.win()
Pingback: Paint party()
Pingback: data visualization designer()
Pingback: https://wawoosh.com.au()
Pingback: http://decorativeconcreteofaustin.com/()
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams()
Pingback: Buy Beats Instantly()
Pingback: venta y alquiler locales malaga()
Pingback: psychologist cedarhurst()
Pingback: food warmer buffet pyrex party()
Pingback: licensed Cedar Park dentist()
Pingback: amici di penna()
Pingback: Austin interior house painting()
Pingback: best interior design blogs()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1NCR9uL()
Pingback: Projector Lamps()
Pingback: professional home security system installation Austin()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/o9N6X()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: Hulu Login()
Pingback: cheap seo()
Pingback: what to wear to the gym()
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor Review()
Pingback: whatsapp channels()
Pingback: identity theft protection()
Pingback: Whatsapp Mass Texting Service()
Pingback: auto leihen()
Pingback: get your ex lover back()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam()
Pingback: Whats the Best unlimited()
Pingback: how to sing()
Pingback: alopecia areata()
Pingback: outdoor living space()
Pingback: professional permanent makeup studio austin()
Pingback: llaveros para hoteles()
Pingback: formal wear rentals()
Pingback: Bail Bondsman Tulsa()
Pingback: Foro mu online()
Pingback: wedding rings tulsa()
Pingback: Bail Bonds Tulsa()
Pingback: nike()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: awake dating site()
Pingback: hot babe()
Pingback: UK trademark registration infringement solicitors London()
Pingback: create new youtube account()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: en iyi canli casino hangileri()
Pingback: android game cheat engine()
Pingback: Binary options()
Pingback: cerrajero valencia()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: Witchcraft Reading group()
Pingback: adult shops()
Pingback: best hair brush straightener()
Pingback: Rocketpiano()
Pingback: pocketsquarez()
Pingback: homemade fleshlight()
Pingback: Stephen Leather books()
Pingback: california psychics reviews()
Pingback: Miami landscaping()
Pingback: sturdee residences()
Pingback: consider more()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: xen vps()
Pingback: bollywood violinist()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: Public Relations Event Photographer Washington DC()
Pingback: Whip()
Pingback: SunTrust Online Banking Login()
Pingback: http://kincirtambak.yolasite.com/()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: no credit check loans()
Pingback: Quicken Loans Login()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: Rolling gate repair NYC()
Pingback: Marketing Company()
Pingback: jet stupid()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: McAfee Account Login()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: Baby Hair Brush Set()
Pingback: supplements that burn belly fat()
Pingback: ADO Fans()
Pingback: girls wear()
Pingback: Lace Dresses()
Pingback: I thought about this()
Pingback: Shaving Cream()
Pingback: Simpson Plywood()
Pingback: the best limos rental in Vancouver BC()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: socks5 proxies list()
Pingback: residual income()
Pingback: short jokes()
Pingback: clash royale builder()
Pingback: no deposit bonus codes()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: singing lessons phoenix()
Pingback: LA Limo Ride()
Pingback: aweber email marketing()
Pingback: neuken()
Pingback: grass()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: tram pararam()
Pingback: sexy women wear()
Pingback: digital marketing charlotte()
Pingback: no deposit bonus codes()
Pingback: Doug Cotter Atlanta()
Pingback: livewell labs pure forskolin extract reviews()
Pingback: diet pills that work()
Pingback: krimwakdoyok()
Pingback: chengdu panda tour()
Pingback: Cerchi nel grano Tracce d'intelligenza()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: textyourexback()
Pingback: synergyspanish()
Pingback: All Area Over Head()
Pingback: Dr. Annette Fuchs()
Pingback: digital marketing()
Pingback: Doug Cotter Atlanta()
Pingback: reading pa car accident lawyer()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn()
Pingback: Los Cabos limousines()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: how to get ex back with no contact()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: family and newborn photography()
Pingback: renders()
Pingback: InstallShield vs InstallAware()
Pingback: Focal Therapy()
Pingback: Jewelry Parts or Findings()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: lovetts lovin pet & home care()
Pingback: العاب قمار()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: Doctor's()
Pingback: celeb pics()
Pingback: TulsaOKBailBonds()
Pingback: Sharlene()
Pingback: lakeside()
Pingback: Custom Bobblehead()
Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography()
Pingback: Bedavaruletoyna()
Pingback: expert adviser()
Pingback: Best Way To Share Videos()
Pingback: Natural Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: Damage Factory()
Pingback: party lights for room()
Pingback: Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: oferta()
Pingback: hack howrse()
Pingback: Secure Hard drive destruction()
Pingback: ties()
Pingback: Solar Panels()
Pingback: tannbehandling Oslo()
Pingback: duckbill check valve water flood diffuser()
Pingback: java training and placement in pune()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: HP OfficeJet Pro X476dw Ink Cartridges()
Pingback: lifestyle()
Pingback: mobile()
Pingback: Milagros Strachan()
Pingback: Latest Tech Updates()
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop()
Pingback: regarder series en streaming()
Pingback: free kik guide()
Pingback: lease luxury apartment austin()
Pingback: mediavest()
Pingback: fotos de bucetas()
Pingback: grosir sprei murah()
Pingback: handuk murah()
Pingback: boarding kennel naples()
Pingback: Seyfath Robert Creely()
Pingback: roasting pan dimensions()
Pingback: David Guiel()
Pingback: moving help()
Pingback: disco light spencers()
Pingback: right here()
Pingback: cat sitter in naples()
Pingback: sports caddy organizer()
Pingback: fly swatter lever class()
Pingback: le dernier chasseur de sorcières(The Last Witch Hunter en streaming)()
Pingback: navigate here()
Pingback: free 6 month xbox live codes()
Pingback: http://rosengard.tv()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: grand menage a Brossard()
Pingback: Valrie()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Lawyer()
Pingback: Cleaning Quotes()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: Automated Trading System()
Pingback: dryer vent box()
Pingback: cake()
Pingback: Garden design Canberra()
Pingback: extraction de donnees()
Pingback: extraction de données sous excel()
Pingback: SME bank loan()
Pingback: fundraising website()
Pingback: SalesEnvy()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: dog training collar()
Pingback: nyc()
Pingback: REGALOS PARA BODA()
Pingback: punta cana que es()
Pingback: Pet Travel Crates in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: movies()
Pingback: serviporno()
Pingback: bad parking()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: tv antennas portable for rv()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: car accessories cell phone holder()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: cold store construction()
Pingback: How to build business credit()
Pingback: Mini Rodini()
Pingback: diabetes review()
Pingback: highend romper()
Pingback: cutest diaper bags()
Pingback: Complete Instamate Review()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: lawn care tulsa()
Pingback: recruiting()
Pingback: Vietnam travel guide()
Pingback: Haley()
Pingback: closest liquor store()
Pingback: email traffic()
Pingback: Bail Bondsman Tulsa()
Pingback: Nearest hospital()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: how to make money from home for free()
Pingback: edm()
Pingback: you won't believe()
Pingback: judi bola online()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia 3000 mg gnc()
Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker()
Pingback: children's clothes hanna andersson()
Pingback: flat belly overnight program()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: paystub calculator()
Pingback: Agen judi Casino 338a Online()
Pingback: How To Get A Girl To Like You()
Pingback: how to get rid of parasites()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine()
Pingback: agen judi bola()
Pingback: asphalt driveway()
Pingback: How To Tell Someone You Love Them()
Pingback: Jeep parts()
Pingback: Buy Isagenix 30 day()
Pingback: hpi text check()
Pingback: Dealdey Online Shopping Nigeria()
Pingback: social media()
Pingback: Austin Steam IT()
Pingback: new homes()
Pingback: best naples pet sitters()
Pingback: Bbest webdesign company()
Pingback: Gartenfahnen()
Pingback: Schoolboy Q type Instrumental()
Pingback: security camera()
Pingback: water heater repair allandale()
Pingback: bottles for water dispensers()
Pingback: malaga agencia de publicidad()
Pingback: ingrediente naturale()
Pingback: licensed drain clearing westlake()
Pingback: designer ring()
Pingback: juice cleanse singapore()
Pingback: pull up banners()
Pingback: business cards printing()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: Litigation attorney Austin()
Pingback: bouncing castle singapore()
Pingback: boom beach unlimited diamonds()
Pingback: boom beach hack()
Pingback: my singing monsters unlimited diamonds()
Pingback: komodo tours()
Pingback: Probiotic()
Pingback: pet relocation()
Pingback: Bettie()
Pingback: dog transport()
Pingback: ppc management agency minneapolis()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: Water Damage Restoration - Austin Texas Service Area()
Pingback: Water filters in Barrie Ontario()
Pingback: coola kläder()
Pingback: The Tai Lopez Show()
Pingback: reviewed()
Pingback: onion creek plumber()
Pingback: Robert Domanko()
Pingback: iodine lugols()
Pingback: L’Mage Advanced Moisturizing Complex Free Trial()
Pingback: low carb vodka()
Pingback: MS()
Pingback: genetics()
Pingback: Funny()
Pingback: plumbers Austin tx()
Pingback: th8 war base()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: th8 base layout()
Pingback: Termite Control Perth()
Pingback: Adipex Online()
Pingback: window tint austin()
Pingback: blues progression()
Pingback: Logo design sydney()
Pingback: scooter()
Pingback: valentines day gifts()
Pingback: est restaurant manchester()
Pingback: finn frankies bikini()
Pingback: paper writing service()
Pingback: teen casting couch()
Pingback: master plumbers Austin TX()
Pingback: auto window tint austin()
Pingback: fan art merchandise()
Pingback: handicapped transportation()
Pingback: cara mengatasi ejakulasi dini()
Pingback: happy valentines day images()
Pingback: Faye()
Pingback: international forex trading()
Pingback: eague of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: league of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: bikini luxe coupon()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: Habib Shekhanzai()
Pingback: dr medora clinic()
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories()
Pingback: Ecograf()
Pingback: This Site()
Pingback: why not find out more()
Pingback: Guillermina()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: raspberry slim reviews()
Pingback: online shopping()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: http://www.it21inc.biz/etano/profile/WendiSasse()
Pingback: ccm4n5ts5mrctwy354wc3()
Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv()
Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()