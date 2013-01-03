Detroit mayoral candidate Benny Napoleon: I won’t inject race, division into race

Mayoral candidate and Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon distanced himself from incendiary, suggestive comments about Palmer Woods, saying he does not plan to alienate any Detroiter because of class or race.

Napoleon set off a firestorm this week after saying affluent Palmer Woods was not a true Detroit neighborhood and suggested he’ll defend the city against outsiders.

“It’s our Detroit, and we’re going to keep it for Detroiters,” Napoleon said after a speech on the 150th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation at New Bethel Baptist Church on Sunday. “This is where we make our stand. This is a defining moment for Detroit.”

On the Craig Fahle Show on WDET 101.9 this morning, Napoleon backtracked, saying he considers Detroiters to be anyone who enjoys the Motor City. He then listed off names of Detroit entrepreneurs and said they are a vital part of the city.

It’s all part of an effort to extinguish a media-fueled firestorm that threatens to divide the city and region over perceived biases about race and class. The comments also could hamper Napoleon’s fundraising efforts.

“If someone wants to inject race into this discussion, it’s not a discussion I want to have,” Napoleon said on the Craig Fahle Show. “That’s not what I said and that’s never where I would go.”

Napoleon said his comments were about the different quality of life between Palmer Woods residents and those in more hardscrabble neighborhoods. Often, he pointed out, struggling Detroiters are neglected by city hall.

“People who live in the city understood exactly what I meant,” Napoleon said. “It’s a different quality of life. That’s not a criticism. That’s a fact. What we should be striving for is making all of our communities look like Palmer Woods.”