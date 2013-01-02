Mayoral candidate Benny Napoleon tries to clarify divisive words about Palmer Woods

Detroit mayoral candidate Benny Napoleon is seeking to distance himself from the divisive comments he made about Palmer Woods after a speech at New Bethel Baptist Church on Sunday.
Napoleon has been trying to distinguish himself from his most viable candidate, former Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Duggan, who is white and recently moved back to his childhood city, settling on the relatively affluent neighborhood of Palmer Woods.
At the church, Napoleon said Palmer Woods is not Detroit.
Napoleon wants to be seen as the everyday Detroiter who has struggled in hardscrabble neighborhoods with diminished services. That’s in stark contrast to Duggan, former CEO of the Detroit Medical Center, who moved from Livonia to Palmer Woods to join the mayoral race after spending most of his life outside of the city.
“Palmer Woods is not Detroit?” Napoleon asked today. “Nothing is further from the truth. It is one of our prized neighborhoods. However, the Palmer Woods experience is far different from that of the average Detroiter’s neighborhood experience. Most Detroiters, including those in Palmer Woods, understand that without clarification. But to set the record straight, I believe Palmer Woods is not only Detroit, it is what we want Detroit neighborhoods to aspire to be.”
Napoleon’s “clarification” may be too late for many Palmer Woods residents like Dorothy Brown, who said she’s tired of divisions created by city leaders.
“It’s discouraging,” Brown said. “It’s hard to stay in a city where everyone wants to divide you. Let’s grow together, as one Detroit. How hard can that be?”
Neighbor Jane Hill scoffed at the suggestion that Palmer Woods residents don’t suffer and experience Detroit’s problems.
“Who does he think he is?” Hill said of Napoleon. “He doesn’t know what we go through everyday. Maybe he doesn’t know Detroit as well as he thinks he does.”
Napoleon, whose us-versus-them attitude could hurt relations with the suburbs and state, said he’s happy that outsiders are supporting the city, but the leadership belongs to true Detroiters.
“As Detroiters, we embrace our city’s non-residential stakeholders,” Napoleon said. “We embrace the fact that many are rooting for us; understanding that we will never have a thriving state of Michigan, or southeast region without a vibrant city of Detroit. However, they should respect that those of us who raise families here amid the crime, joblessness, dwindling city services and a struggling education system, and understand how personal it is when one lives amongst it.”
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: judi togel()
Pingback: Binäre Optionen Mobil Handeln()
Pingback: 在宅リハビリマッサージ()
Pingback: hvac sales leads()
Pingback: www.derhandykauf.de()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin()
Pingback: registro()
Pingback: best beach umbrella 2014()
Pingback: car service in Orlando()
Pingback: Austin carpet cleaning()
Pingback: foundation repair Georgetown()
Pingback: offshore fishing charters stuart()
Pingback: Vietnam videos()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin Texas()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: rap()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: Cheap Ray Bans()
Pingback: Foundation repair Austin()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1sqQjxl()
Pingback: driving range netting()
Pingback: pink diamond()
Pingback: golf netting()
Pingback: Dan Robinson()
Pingback: Fashionmia()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: yakindogu universitesi()
Pingback: wireless routers compatible with comcast()
Pingback: abc song()
Pingback: lollipop()
Pingback: surprise eggs()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: How to send bulk messages in whatsapp()
Pingback: bulk whatsapp marketing tool()
Pingback: Kamalmusica()
Pingback: MX6 custom Board()
Pingback: 手錶手機色情()
Pingback: podlogi drewniane()
Pingback: captain america()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: how to make whatsapp channels()
Pingback: Latest Offer()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: traffic monsoon reviews()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Staircase Installation Renovation Durham NC()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Anzeichen das er auf dich steht()
Pingback: buy youtube subscribers()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: Custom embroidery digitizing()
Pingback: click for more()
Pingback: doctor answering service()
Pingback: badoo app()
Pingback: backup()
Pingback: Cloud()
Pingback: Solo Ads()
Pingback: blat drewniany()
Pingback: vinyl decals()
Pingback: Keynote templates()
Pingback: InstaNiche()
Pingback: divorce in singapore()
Pingback: Online branding()
Pingback: Deep Cleaning service Raleigh NC()
Pingback: Orris market city brochure()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: We Buy Houses NJ()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: Middleton()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: como comprar en ebay desde colombia()
Pingback: Asbestos survey()
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: hair salons paignton()
Pingback: king kong()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: houston airport taxi()
Pingback: Gifts to vietnam()
Pingback: Seo Company in Ottawa()
Pingback: free business listing()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: frozen elsa()
Pingback: Woodland Shoes Models with Price()
Pingback: LU LA ROE()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: best product reviews()
Pingback: hentai anime()
Pingback: exercises for sciatica()
Pingback: best rides()
Pingback: motor club of america scam()
Pingback: ignition fic locksmith mesa()
Pingback: Social Media Tulsa()
Pingback: CBD Oil()
Pingback: How to make money at home()
Pingback: Identity Theft protection blog()
Pingback: cosmetic dentist Cedar Park TX()
Pingback: agency()
Pingback: smashfund opportunity()
Pingback: nest thermostat review()
Pingback: eames lounge chair reproduction()
Pingback: eames lounge chair reproduction()
Pingback: luxury travel kent()
Pingback: anekahanduk.com()
Pingback: Lakeway roofing company()
Pingback: Lore()
Pingback: On-Demand Logistics()
Pingback: trans parts()
Pingback: best club flyers 201 by ClubFlyersPrints.com()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: iv therapy in ft lauderdale()
Pingback: landfill barrier netting()
Pingback: 48re transmission parts()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: Harley Davidson for sale()
Pingback: best psychic directory()
Pingback: forum mu online free()
Pingback: iv therapy coral springs()
Pingback: avast premier key()
Pingback: games arabs()
Pingback: Coince Reviews()
Pingback: Speckled trout fishing south padre island()
Pingback: Recipes()
Pingback: wallpaper indonesia (main priority)()
Pingback: grosir sprei murah()
Pingback: painting company in Wolcott()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: Assassin Creed costume()
Pingback: Rechnung schreiben()
Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma()
Pingback: roofing contractor San Antonio()
Pingback: top rated hepa air purifier()
Pingback: girls that like to fuck()
Pingback: free global spiritual counselling online()
Pingback: das kleine schwarze kleid()
Pingback: Rugby Online Stream()
Pingback: Banheira()
Pingback: How many views you need to make M0ney with YouTube()
Pingback: Girls()
Pingback: Insulation()
Pingback: deck builder Austin()
Pingback: investment properties()
Pingback: plombier paris()
Pingback: minimalist()
Pingback: May()
Pingback: Clash of Kings Tips()
Pingback: Transformational Life Coach()
Pingback: kids party planner singapore()
Pingback: sex toys australia()
Pingback: windows installation()
Pingback: cloudHQ()
Pingback: Lyft driving California()
Pingback: gpsshk()
Pingback: ferrero tower()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Download()
Pingback: Computer Services Ocala FL()
Pingback: Acta Clinica Belgica()
Pingback: Metaboliccooking()
Pingback: post amplifier()
Pingback: Oppo()
Pingback: Wordpress tutorials()
Pingback: Rechnung schreiben()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: orchard condo()
Pingback: Rechnung schreiben()
Pingback: Non Profits Credit Card Processing()
Pingback: Official video()
Pingback: High Risk Credit Card Processing Services()
Pingback: inflatable bounce()
Pingback: Best Solar Path Lights()
Pingback: Read This()
Pingback: Drake views album()
Pingback: she said()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: portable interpreting devices()
Pingback: young gay twink videos()
Pingback: CARS Ford GT Exotic super car compilation sounds start Specifications()
Pingback: clic aquí para ingresar al foro mu online()
Pingback: utah divorce lawyer()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: Oil Less Fryer()
Pingback: Y-ou International Trade()
Pingback: slither.io hack()
Pingback: Best Promotion Gifts Co.,Ltd.()
Pingback: Social media marketing()
Pingback: best way to manifest your desires()
Pingback: Samsung Reparatur()
Pingback: business view()
Pingback: how do i make money online()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: Builders north london()
Pingback: Prison()
Pingback: wallpaper jakarta()
Pingback: Tess + Trish()
Pingback: clothes()
Pingback: Tms upper east side()
Pingback: Necklace for ashes()
Pingback: scary maze()
Pingback: westlake plumber()
Pingback: my review here()
Pingback: epic fantasy()
Pingback: Presitial election 2016 philippines()
Pingback: Managed Mobile Device Management Gainesville FL()
Pingback: coin payment()
Pingback: gratis()
Pingback: 海外充值()
Pingback: Las Vegas()
Pingback: rosintech()
Pingback: Life Coaching()
Pingback: Secure Development()
Pingback: sbobet()
Pingback: personal trainer hackney()
Pingback: AirBNB()
Pingback: christian dance music()
Pingback: 401k()
Pingback: trouver artisan avec avis pour devis travaux()
Pingback: SEO Trondheim()
Pingback: how to clean commercial stove grates()
Pingback: build radio app()
Pingback: multilingual seo()
Pingback: Energy Healer in Burbank()
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams()
Pingback: five towns wellness center()
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights()
Pingback: Best yoga mats 2016()
Pingback: pot cookware asparagus steamer()
Pingback: real estate dominican republic()
Pingback: freelancer()
Pingback: Satta Matka()
Pingback: Potomac John()
Pingback: mobile strike gold faq()
Pingback: yacon()
Pingback: herbalous.springfellows.pw()
Pingback: best identity theft protection()
Pingback: sleep aid for adults()
Pingback: activated charcoal()
Pingback: buy real youtube views()
Pingback: best car hire deals()
Pingback: materiel pour la peche de la carpe()
Pingback: Article builder()
Pingback: birthday wishes messages()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam()
Pingback: Video Agent X Discount()
Pingback: pc hjelp()
Pingback: Home Depot Credit Card Login()
Pingback: PTFE beaker()
Pingback: tips()
Pingback: tormkey casino solution()
Pingback: Grand Lake cabin rentals()
Pingback: Tooth filling Mission Viejo()
Pingback: Kenya real estate()
Pingback: Joomla Tutorial()
Pingback: glossycleaners()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: awake dating site()
Pingback: erossf()
Pingback: seo marketing company()
Pingback: Bedava rulet oyna()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: magnet manila()
Pingback: send sms later()
Pingback: kbis société()
Pingback: cheat game android 2016()
Pingback: Ottawa Naturopathic()
Pingback: us online casino()
Pingback: stories()
Pingback: Trad Witchcraft Reading group()
Pingback: calvert county real estate()
Pingback: Iphone repair()
Pingback: buy fleshlight()
Pingback: officialblogyelp()
Pingback: pocket square()
Pingback: Tao of Badass()
Pingback: Surgeon dentist()
Pingback: www.cityprodentists.com()
Pingback: sprei murah()
Pingback: reviews on california psychics()
Pingback: rustic()
Pingback: adult shop perth()
Pingback: Internet Marketing Singapore()
Pingback: Search engine optimisation()
Pingback: bollywood violinist()
Pingback: t()
Pingback: free psychic reading online()
Pingback: Steve Rahseparian()
Pingback: Public Relations Event Photographer Washington DC()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: organisation mariage strasbourg()
Pingback: stampd()
Pingback: chlamydia()
Pingback: http://pintu-partisilipat.blogspot.co.id/()
Pingback: loans no credit check()
Pingback: Cure yeast infection()
Pingback: prints vip()
Pingback: resignation letter samples()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: psychic source customer reviews()
Pingback: airport porn()
Pingback: xxx()
Pingback: morning quotes()
Pingback: Buy Sell property Los Angeles or Souther California()
Pingback: clash royale gems cheat android()
Pingback: Business law()
Pingback: Post Classified Ads()
Pingback: best fat stripping supplement()
Pingback: guitar loops()
Pingback: boys clothing()
Pingback: ADO Fans()
Pingback: royalty free samples()
Pingback: Commercial production services()
Pingback: my ad story review()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: cisco telephone systems()
Pingback: President Robert Miller()
Pingback: Simpson Plywood and Stucco()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: free samples()
Pingback: china proxies list()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: Vancouver BC Airport Shuttle()
Pingback: jew jokes()
Pingback: residual income()
Pingback: online casino no deposit bonus()
Pingback: entrar ala deep web()
Pingback: I was reading this()
Pingback: bayad center franchise()
Pingback: whatsapp channel seller()
Pingback: voice lessons sing your style()
Pingback: chat with new people()
Pingback: LA Limo Ride()
Pingback: Nicholas Sparks love quotes()
Pingback: aweber autoresponder()
Pingback: Sexcontact()
Pingback: sms text()
Pingback: learn german articles()
Pingback: Social Networking Site()
Pingback: what should you look out for in a raspberry ketone extract()
Pingback: lawn mower repair()
Pingback: cat sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Furniture Pickup()
Pingback: clash royale cheats()
Pingback: selbstverteidigungskurs()
Pingback: Fatimah()
Pingback: email lists()
Pingback: Los Angeles SEO services()
Pingback: Gem Residences()
Pingback: cartoon porn()
Pingback: Rabobank Login()
Pingback: bee cave flood damage restoration()
Pingback: Best drones for sale()
Pingback: textyourexback.com,()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: CICAP()
Pingback: Hund()
Pingback: Wedding-photographer-Washington-DC()
Pingback: small breast implants()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: lovetts lovin pet care()
Pingback: dog care naples()
Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn()
Pingback: 100kfactory()
Pingback: seo agency austin()
Pingback: Cabo wedding limousine()
Pingback: how to get ex back after break up()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: exitus recruitment()
Pingback: dog walker naples florida()
Pingback: InstallShield alternatives()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: Rhinestone()
Pingback: SILVER SPRING best house cleaner()
Pingback: Certificate()
Pingback: Shrinkabulls()
Pingback: latest hollywood gossip()
Pingback: Whitney()
Pingback: hisa()
Pingback: share videos with friends()
Pingback: best scalper ea()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: canli casino oyna()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki przez internet()
Pingback: Bowers Tactical()
Pingback: fall asleep aid()
Pingback: Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: Workout Clothes()
Pingback: music lighting system()
Pingback: A Startling Fact about most expensive jewelry Uncovered()
Pingback: eche un vistazo()
Pingback: wood sunglasses()
Pingback: howrse hack()
Pingback: affärsjurist stockholm()
Pingback: java training centre pune()
Pingback: Latest Tech Updates()
Pingback: dpstream streaming gratuit()
Pingback: kik guide messenger free()
Pingback: Millennial()
Pingback: banquet halls Houston()
Pingback: طراحی سایت()
Pingback: boarding kennels naples()
Pingback: Disciplinary council Robert Creely()
Pingback: solar related()
Pingback: fly swatter vacuum()
Pingback: roasting pan for 26 pound turkey()
Pingback: pet sitter in naples()
Pingback: Going Here()
Pingback: truck caddy organizer()
Pingback: disco light download()
Pingback: help loading budget rental truck()
Pingback: David Guiel()
Pingback: Giovanna()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Florrie()
Pingback: Law()
Pingback: Scalping Emini()
Pingback: Dianabol Tablets()
Pingback: dryer vent()
Pingback: http://HelpWithAddictio?n.info()
Pingback: Canberra landscaping()
Pingback: extraction de donnees dans excel()
Pingback: Chocolate()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: العاب تلبيس بنات()
Pingback: ABANICO PERSONALIZADO()
Pingback: Student Loans()
Pingback: IATA Dog Kennel in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: punta cana airport()
Pingback: music()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey()
Pingback: gay dating milan()
Pingback: soft tip dart boards reviews()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: highend romper()
Pingback: Computer Services Gainesville FL()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: private investigators()
Pingback: Email marketing USA()
Pingback: Tamica()
Pingback: health fitness()
Pingback: Travel guide blog()
Pingback: Instantly ageless jeunesse()
Pingback: WHAT IS CAR INSURANCE()
Pingback: How to Start a Blog()
Pingback: dr oz white kidney bean extract weight loss()
Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker()
Pingback: #3626;ติ๊กทู()
Pingback: software platform()
Pingback: console organizer trash()
Pingback: http://ow.ly/YGgCC()
Pingback: penny auction script()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: tulsa marketing company()
Pingback: Agen Bola 2016()
Pingback: News Magazine()
Pingback: asphalt driveway()
Pingback: vapir rise()
Pingback: we buy houses()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Surabaya()
Pingback: surveillance cameras()
Pingback: How to make money at home()
Pingback: gif()
Pingback: security camera()
Pingback: 5 gal water bottle pump()
Pingback: event planner singapore()
Pingback: pull up banners()
Pingback: sound equipment rental singapore()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: healthy food in singapore()
Pingback: Simple Drawing()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: hungry shark evolution hack tool()
Pingback: boom beach cheats no survey()
Pingback: Descargar Mp3()
Pingback: tour ke komodo()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Kandra()
Pingback: Bruce Waltzer()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: wereview.org()
Pingback: identity guard reviews()
Pingback: Cakes To Hyderabad()
Pingback: VigRX Plus()
Pingback: We buy houses Arlington,TX()
Pingback: Residual Income()
Pingback: asus driver download utility windows 8.1()
Pingback: Cancer()
Pingback: motivation()
Pingback: clint bertucci()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: th8 war base()
Pingback: history of name()
Pingback: town hall 8 war base()
Pingback: cheap hotels in galveston()
Pingback: Adipex()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: Freelance illustrator()
Pingback: Carburetors()
Pingback: valentines day gifts()
Pingback: gang bang my wife development()
Pingback: best restaurant nottingham()
Pingback: goniophotometer price()
Pingback: naughty allie app()
Pingback: Kinder()
Pingback: Learn More()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: minneapolis seo consultant()
Pingback: Kids arts academy()
Pingback: Llavero personalizado()
Pingback: best snow mobile helmet()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia za()
Pingback: Trenton Gott()
Pingback: valentines day 2016()
Pingback: amazon promotions()
Pingback: Truck Hire()
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts()
Pingback: ramalan bintang sagitarius()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: valentine day 2017()
Pingback: Ecograf()
Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories()
Pingback: official site()
Pingback: Madge()
Pingback: Lilli Keir()
Pingback: click this over here now()
Pingback: this()
Pingback: Gustavo Crean()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney pennsylvania()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: ecograf pret()
Pingback: http://under.asia/groups/food-preparation-tips-to-help-you-glow-with-the-cooking/()
Pingback: c354w5tesgfxvy4e5ctaxes()
Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()