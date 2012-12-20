Mangled dogs rescued from Pontiac homes in crackdown on dog-fighting ring

The 18 dogs were in miserable shape.
Frightened, mangled and covered in scars, the dogs were rescued from five Pontiac homes Wednesday as part of a raid on an ugly dogfighting ring.
Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one person and ticketed several others.
Deputies described an ugly scene. Some of the dogs, predominately pit bulls, could barely walk. Others were missing chunks of flesh. One dog, cowering in a corner, was eating his own feces.
At one home, deputies found a treadmill with a leash attached, suggesting the dogs were exercised to prepare for fights.
Dog fighting remains popular in Pontiac and Detroit.
Motor City Muckraker is currently monitoring a suspected dog-fighting setup on the east side.
Got tips or suggestions? Contact Steve at sneavling@gmail.com.
Steve Neavling is an investigative journalist and former city hall reporter for the Detroit Free Press. The east-side Detroiter explores corruption, civil liberties and the underbelly of an oft-misunderstood city.
Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for daily updates, investigations and photos of Detroit.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: trần nhôm clip-in()
Pingback: special needs toys games and musical instruments()
Pingback: Chiropractic Services Houston()
Pingback: Vietnam travel()
Pingback: austin landscapers()
Pingback: us resident rrsp taxation()
Pingback: Hottentot Venus, new stage plays()
Pingback: 映客充值()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin()
Pingback: Better Ledger Bookkeeping Austin Texas()
Pingback: Home security Austin()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: Austin commercial appraisals()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin()
Pingback: roof replacement San Antonio()
Pingback: Villalarm()
Pingback: best coffee makers with grinder()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: austin commercial real estate appraiser()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1WBhL7v()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: Verizon Wireless Business Login()
Pingback: Wendy Williams breast surgery()
Pingback: Five little monkeys jumping on the bed()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: Confiance en soi()
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: police car()
Pingback: navigate to this web-site()
Pingback: Lake Oswego carpet cleaners()
Pingback: Crowns()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: printing baju murah()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: free pokies no download no registration()
Pingback: 觀看色情肛門()
Pingback: Neistat()
Pingback: car()
Pingback: kids fantasy()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: methodvisuals()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: all unblock youtube()
Pingback: hip hop youtube promotion()
Pingback: BFA free & foldable water bottle()
Pingback: Discount Code()
Pingback: copper parts()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: bad breath()
Pingback: Roll up banners()
Pingback: compare identity theft protection()
Pingback: affordable()
Pingback: 2TB()
Pingback: edarling comentarios()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: kitchen tiles()
Pingback: pewdiepie()
Pingback: Xero add ons()
Pingback: One World Whey Discount()
Pingback: Naturopath Brisbane()
Pingback: Network Marketing Friends()
Pingback: pc games()
Pingback: Improved Stamina()
Pingback: Oceanside SEO()
Pingback: Care articles()
Pingback: Menswear()
Pingback: car()
Pingback: We Buy Houses NJ()
Pingback: compare pet insurance()
Pingback: smoking cessation()
Pingback: Austin stained concrete()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: NJ 08540 Real Estate agent in Princeton()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: http://bietigheimer-wohnbau.info/story/61164()
Pingback: baby songs()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: free ads()
Pingback: 12 month loan()
Pingback: pornolar()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: forniry dlh()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: LULAROE()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: Q币充值()
Pingback: cuenta hotmail()
Pingback: hotbwater tank replacement()
Pingback: Ostara Marie()
Pingback: T Shirts()
Pingback: Website Builder()
Pingback: baby songs()
Pingback: Cash Tracking System()
Pingback: http://www.mudescargar.com/()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: pet insurance reviews()
Pingback: create club flyers at ClubFlyersPrints.com()
Pingback: viscometer tube()
Pingback: Frozen()
Pingback: Metal Fabrication in Singapore()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: transmission parts online()
Pingback: On-Demand Trucking()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: vitamin c iv therapy side effects()
Pingback: Free classifieds in Tanzania()
Pingback: avast license key free download()
Pingback: buy OnePlus 3 in Deutschland()
Pingback: الالعاب الجديدة والحصرية()
Pingback: Nursery Rhymes()
Pingback: Live Stream Rugby()
Pingback: Play Doh()
Pingback: New Fairfield commercial painter()
Pingback: CAA()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma()
Pingback: sbobet.com()
Pingback: hire FX trader()
Pingback: Banheira()
Pingback: top rated hepa air purifier()
Pingback: Reusable food pouch baby food storage()
Pingback: unemployed blog()
Pingback: Insulation()
Pingback: discounted residential properties()
Pingback: dentist burien wa()
Pingback: tao tai khoan ca do euro 2016()
Pingback: social media()
Pingback: windows installation()
Pingback: http://www.virginadulttoys.com.au()
Pingback: tannlege oslo()
Pingback: Click Here()
Pingback: Computer Services Ocala FL()
Pingback: funny video()
Pingback: Men's Grooming()
Pingback: golf transportation()
Pingback: Natural Gas()
Pingback: postamplifier()
Pingback: booter()
Pingback: Solar()
Pingback: neo2 review()
Pingback: Cinemabox()
Pingback: voice trading definition()
Pingback: leak()
Pingback: Merchant Services for High Risk()
Pingback: LED Work Light()
Pingback: Online Worker Scheduling()
Pingback: water slide bounce house()
Pingback: vitamine a zuur()
Pingback: youtube()
Pingback: Ideal Zanusssi Service in beheira()
Pingback: northern virginia homes()
Pingback: drive traffic()
Pingback: Reacting to Weird Kid Musicallys()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: Kobe Bryant Hollywood Nights Jersey()
Pingback: dating()
Pingback: Cabinet Hardware from China()
Pingback: slither.io()
Pingback: Y-ou International Trade Co., Ltd.()
Pingback: supplier of pearl()
Pingback: Inspiring Story()
Pingback: awangga souvenir()
Pingback: best vines()
Pingback: how to make money online()
Pingback: meniscus pain()
Pingback: ultimate demon lifetime discount()
Pingback: replacement bra straps()
Pingback: Interjero dizainas()
Pingback: sports betting tips()
Pingback: PV Ribbon Cutting Machine()
Pingback: tms treatment nyc()
Pingback: ITWorks()
Pingback: Urn Necklace()
Pingback: Corbin Maxwell's book()
Pingback: social media bots()
Pingback: finding keywords()
Pingback: Managed Virtualization Services Ocala FL()
Pingback: hit songwriting tips()
Pingback: workout()
Pingback: Home remedies for athlete's foot()
Pingback: austin limousine service()
Pingback: windows()
Pingback: hacer app()
Pingback: iPhone 5c 32gb yellow()
Pingback: SEO expert()
Pingback: commercial cooking equipment deep cleaning()
Pingback: SEO Norge()
Pingback: Convert DRM Music to MP3()
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams()
Pingback: SEO Norge()
Pingback: venta y alquiler oficinas malaga()
Pingback: food warmer buffet pyrex party()
Pingback: online marketing()
Pingback: huntsville ontario real estate()
Pingback: instagram hashtag()
Pingback: alive air cleaners()
Pingback: Business Branding Package()
Pingback: christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: social media promotion()
Pingback: Article builder()
Pingback: cell phone spy()
Pingback: SECRET SANTA GIFT()
Pingback: grannys best home remedies for asthma()
Pingback: http://www.allareaoverhead.com/()
Pingback: verhuisservice rotterdam()
Pingback: Singorama 2.0()
Pingback: area rugs in Seattle()
Pingback: LLaveros personalizados()
Pingback: Oklahoma cabin rentals()
Pingback: pembroke furniture()
Pingback: Bail Bondsman Tulsa()
Pingback: Conspiracy dating site()
Pingback: mobil bahis siteleri()
Pingback: entrepreneurs()
Pingback: game cheat apps download()
Pingback: binary option()
Pingback: Fleshlight australia()
Pingback: Fun games for kids()
Pingback: calvert county homes for sale()
Pingback: reviews on california psychics()
Pingback: free()
Pingback: Inspiration Quote()
Pingback: epic soccer training()
Pingback: Miami pressure washer()
Pingback: Miami lawn service()
Pingback: yelp.bagging.top()
Pingback: local listing()
Pingback: flood()
Pingback: adult shop online()
Pingback: Corporate-Marketing-Photography-Washington-DC()
Pingback: buying property in sydney()
Pingback: electric violinist nyc()
Pingback: marijuana()
Pingback: Get Inspired()
Pingback: Alise()
Pingback: Public Relations Event Photographer Washington DC()
Pingback: Fifty Shades Of Grey()
Pingback: free psychic love reading()
Pingback: SunTrust Online Banking Login()
Pingback: quotation()
Pingback: Device Pitstop Henderon()
Pingback: bob mangat()
Pingback: pagarbrcsurabayablog.wordpress.com()
Pingback: Topps Football cards()
Pingback: no credit check loan()
Pingback: дорожные ограждения гост()
Pingback: www.morningquotes.info()
Pingback: Quicken Loans Login()
Pingback: Xing Hong Chang Electrical()
Pingback: LEIYAO Technology Co., Ltd()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: Sales Strategy()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: porno espaï¿½o()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: free daily horoscopes()
Pingback: Face paint hong kong()
Pingback: Education Resumes()
Pingback: Bindi Irwin Weight()
Pingback: Free Screen Recorder Download()
Pingback: Baby Car Sunshades()
Pingback: movies()
Pingback: ADO Fans()
Pingback: piano loops()
Pingback: boys clothing()
Pingback: Phenq Diet Plan()
Pingback: Bass samples()
Pingback: cool training()
Pingback: Full Article()
Pingback: How to choose ice cream machine()
Pingback: jump manual pdf()
Pingback: David Wygant()
Pingback: superiorsingingmethod()
Pingback: germany proxies list()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: MARA AGENT ADELAIDE()
Pingback: morningquotes.info()
Pingback: epicsoccertraining()
Pingback: aweber communications()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: Emergency locksmith Denver()
Pingback: help elephants()
Pingback: lawnmower repair()
Pingback: Share videos and photos()
Pingback: Cool T-Shirts()
Pingback: clash of royale()
Pingback: formation anglais paris()
Pingback: Business Funding()
Pingback: online marketing tools()
Pingback: Security Camera()
Pingback: organic chef()
Pingback: creamHN()
Pingback: Drones for sale()
Pingback: http://www.hcg-diet.com/addium/()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: Magic of making up()
Pingback: Fort Wayne film studio()
Pingback: Tierarzt Fuchs()
Pingback: indoor water fountains()
Pingback: Doug Cotter()
Pingback: bird sitter()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: WEED()
Pingback: best pet care in naples()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Queries()
Pingback: how to get your ex back x()
Pingback: Nashville Wedding Photographers specializes in wedding()
Pingback: Render()
Pingback: InstallShield()
Pingback: لعبة قمار()
Pingback: dog sitting naples fl()
Pingback: dog walking naples()
Pingback: miniature bulldog()
Pingback: Tiera()
Pingback: events jersey()
Pingback: glass screen protector()
Pingback: Expert comptable boulangerie()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: Excel Consultants()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki()
Pingback: SuperGaminator()
Pingback: best scalping ea()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: best video app()
Pingback: home safes()
Pingback: bedavarulet()
Pingback: bedava casino siteleri()
Pingback: an exhausted life()
Pingback: Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: best seller gym singlet vest with hood()
Pingback: manejo de fondos()
Pingback: sexier.com review()
Pingback: hack howrse()
Pingback: Secure Hard drive destruction()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Bonus()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: RunAWebinar Review()
Pingback: hadoop training in pune seed()
Pingback: HP OfficeJet Pro X451dn Ink Cartridges()
Pingback: where to buy gap insurance online()
Pingback: Social Media()
Pingback: the walking dead saison 7 streaming gratuit()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: mediavest()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: in-home pet sitter()
Pingback: nola.com LA Robert Creely Attorney()
Pingback: pan roasted eggplant()
Pingback: best mattress()
Pingback: listen to this podcast()
Pingback: disco light diagram()
Pingback: 1 month gold trial()
Pingback: storage caddy organizer()
Pingback: Legend(Regarder Legend en streaming}()
Pingback: furniture movers()
Pingback: Cristin()
Pingback: electrician wigan()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: https://linkedin.com/company/cleaning-quotes()
Pingback: Mittie()
Pingback: emergency drain clearing austin()
Pingback: research chemicals france()
Pingback: roof vents()
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Dianabol()
Pingback: rehabilitation for drug addicts()
Pingback: dog training()
Pingback: extraction de donnees sous excel()
Pingback: extraction de donnees dans excel()
Pingback: landscaper Canberra()
Pingback: Chocolate()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: العاب تلبيس بنات()
Pingback: virtual reality online games()
Pingback: Airline Pet Crate in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: punta cana que llevar()
Pingback: music()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: Motor Club of America review()
Pingback: bathroom scale made in germany()
Pingback: Gay matchmaking service()
Pingback: junk car removal austin()
Pingback: best nose hair trimmer on market()
Pingback: car accessories vancouver()
Pingback: sticky notes location in windows 10()
Pingback: real estate brokerage new port richey()
Pingback: exclusive dating paris()
Pingback: baseball dart boards rules()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: Best laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: detective()
Pingback: Belva()
Pingback: weed control tulsa()
Pingback: health fitness()
Pingback: real traffic()
Pingback: buy views for youtube()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: how to make money from home ideas()
Pingback: WHAT IS CAR INSURANCE()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia veda pret()
Pingback: p shop nguyen trai()
Pingback: trunk storage box()
Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker()
Pingback: need money now()
Pingback: Jeremy McGilvrey()
Pingback: Microcap Magazine()
Pingback: iq option()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: Arizer extreme()
Pingback: athletic greens()
Pingback: robot reviews()
Pingback: normal car battery voltage()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Jakarta()
Pingback: FM store fixtures()
Pingback: cpm()
Pingback: security cameras()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: Outdoor Roller Banners()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: healthy eating on the run()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: hungry shark mod()
Pingback: social media()
Pingback: Laverna Dufford()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: popular italian names()
Pingback: DegenerativeDisk()
Pingback: genetics()
Pingback: meaning of names()
Pingback: bidding()
Pingback: th8 war base layout()
Pingback: tattoo machines()
Pingback: Buy Adipex Online()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: xxx parody app()
Pingback: th9 war bases()
Pingback: branding though web design()
Pingback: Peppa Pig()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: Check This Out()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: essay pussy()
Pingback: minneapolis pay per click()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: Martial arts training academy()
Pingback: Silkscreen()
Pingback: Shell Scanner()
Pingback: melissa&doug giraffe()
Pingback: how do i publish my own book()
Pingback: no deposit bonus()
Pingback: Madden Nfl Mobile cheats()
Pingback: criminal records()
Pingback: www.qddeji.com()
Pingback: luvmehair()
Pingback: playpen for dogs()
Pingback: Hirelay technology()
Pingback: ramalan bintang()
Pingback: league of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: roofing()
Pingback: medora centre()
Pingback: bikinis()
Pingback: when is promise day()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: Leaflet design()
Pingback: curso de detetive particular()
Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories()
Pingback: ecografe ieftine()
Pingback: you can check here()
Pingback: this()
Pingback: Dong()
Pingback: Enlarged prostate supplement()
Pingback: car service nyc to boston()
Pingback: check here()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: rapid weight loss diets()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: best t-shirt design()
Pingback: groupon()
Pingback: trusted store()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: webcam model worden()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg()
Pingback: c354w5tesgfxvy4e5ctaxes()
Pingback: 3xdt57wf4dimdn5bf2dwefsda()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()