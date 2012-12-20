Mangled dogs rescued from Pontiac homes in crackdown on dog-fighting ring

The 18 dogs were in miserable shape.

Frightened, mangled and covered in scars, the dogs were rescued from five Pontiac homes Wednesday as part of a raid on an ugly dogfighting ring.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one person and ticketed several others.

Deputies described an ugly scene. Some of the dogs, predominately pit bulls, could barely walk. Others were missing chunks of flesh. One dog, cowering in a corner, was eating his own feces.

At one home, deputies found a treadmill with a leash attached, suggesting the dogs were exercised to prepare for fights.

Dog fighting remains popular in Pontiac and Detroit.

Motor City Muckraker is currently monitoring a suspected dog-fighting setup on the east side.

