Endangered, abandoned schools worth saving in Detroit? Let’s start with these 5

Dozens of vacant schools are scattered across Detroit.
Some are covered in graffiti, their interiors gutted for scrap metal. Others are boarded-up gems, vulnerable to thieves, arson and graffiti.
After meticulous research on the subject, our friends at Detroiturbex.com listed the top 5 endangered schools worth saving and their chances of survival. When you read the stories of these historic, abandoned institutions, it’s tragic to imagine their walls crumbling under neglect. But such are the times for a school district that often must decide between preservation and providing a less-than-miserable education to a declining number of students.
The Top 5 schools and an honorable mention worth saving and when they opened, according to Detroiturbex.com:
|Cooley High School
|1928
|Highland Park High School
|1915
|Cleveland School
|1926
|James Herman School
|1944
|Trombly High School
|1905
|Maybury Elementary
|1909
We featured the tough battle to save Highland Park High School in August.
Detroiturbex.com is a great guide to the city’s abandoned buildings. Be sure it check it out.
Steve Neavling is an investigative journalist and former city hall reporter for the Detroit Free Press. The east-side Detroit resident explores corruption, civil liberties and the underbelly of a city often misunderstood.
Got tips or suggestions? Contact Steve at sneavling@gmail.com.
Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for daily updates and photos of Detroit
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
