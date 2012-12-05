Arsonist sets fire to home of last night’s quadruple homicide in northeast Detroit

An arsonist set a blaze tonight at the home where four people were found shot to death the night before in northeast Detroit, firefighters said.

Investigators said the arsonist tried to set multiple fires at the house at 15310 Tacoma. The home sustained fire damage but was not destroyed.

Arson investigators plan to comb the property for evidence.

About 24 hours earlier, a woman found her boyfriend and three others in their 20s shot dead.

It’s unclear what motivated the shooting.

This is the same neighborhood where I was chased by a gunman in October. At the time, neighbors described the area as a lawless wasteland overcome by crime and neglect.