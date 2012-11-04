Photo Gallery: Inside the sprawling ruins of Northville Psychiatric Hospital

The sprawling ruins of Northville Psychiatric Hospital offer a glimpse into a time when mentally ill patients were confined by the hundreds to large housing units operated by the state.
Left behind in the more than two dozens buildings are wheelchairs, beds, gowns, books, pool tables, nursing logs, picture frames, stuffed animals.
It’s easy to be drawn to the hospital, despite a trespassing crackdown by police that has netted about 550 arrests this year – on track to triple last year’s rate.
Here are photos from inside the complex. Click on the first photo to view the gallery.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
