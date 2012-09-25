Has Detroit surrendered? City fails to protect another fire station from thieves

Not even a week after thieves ransacked a temporarily closed fire station because of what the city calls miscommunication, another station was picked apart for its copper, the Motor City Muckraker has found.
The latest victim to scrappers is the former Engine 10 at Martin Luther King and Grand Boulevard, which closed earlier this summer.
It’s unclear why the city isn’t better protecting stations that could reopen once Detroit gets on better financial footing.
Muckraker is awaiting answers from the city.
The near destruction of Engine 49, first published here, prompted Fire Commissioner Don Austin to promise to protect the other closed stations.
“A miscommunication led to the property not being better secured, but that facility and similarly closed facilities will be boarded now and in the future,” Austin said.
So why wasn’t Engine 10 protected? We hope to find out.
It’s a tumultuous time for the fire department, which lost about 15 comanies to closings and is operating on a budget that can’t fund anything close to adequate safety equipment and personnel.
The result: Blazes are burning longer, firefighters are being injured and people are losing their homes as fires spread from house to house without the proper trucks to extinguish the flames.
“When is this deadly experiment with the members of the Detroit Fire Fighters Association going to end?” asked Dan McNamara, president of the association. “The leaders of this city certainly are aware of what is really happening on the streets and to us but choosing to ignore the escalating challenges and threats.”
On top of that, Mayor Bing has demanded firefighters take a 10% pay cut and a reduction in benefits.
The same is happening to the understaffed police department, which can’t keep pace with the 265 murders so far this year – a 15% increase over homicides at this time last year.
Bing is under pressure from the state to cut the city’s deficit-riddled budget. If he doesn’t meet stiff state standards, Gov. Rick Snyder has pledged to take over the city with an emergency manager – a threat that has incensed many Detroiters because of the types of cuts that are endangering residents.
What remains unclear is whether the state will offer emergency funding to prevent residents from dying because of inadequate services.
“We’re an afterthought,” Detroiter Ben Davidson told me after a fire on the east-side destroyed two neighboring houses. “How many people have to die before someone wakes up? We’re fighting for our lives out here. Please, we need help.”
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: idnpoker()
Pingback: crgems()
Pingback: Vietnam news()
Pingback: 点卡充值中心()
Pingback: Rental()
Pingback: best umbrella against wind()
Pingback: Letting go and moving on quotes()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: instagram followers porn()
Pingback: takipci porn()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: advice()
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: floating charms pendant()
Pingback: Whatsapp Marketing software()
Pingback: podlogi()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: 手錶手機色情()
Pingback: Storage Gloucester,()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: more info here()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Removals Cheltenham()
Pingback: Storage Company Gloucester,()
Pingback: Removals Company Cheltenham()
Pingback: iv therapy dayton ohio()
Pingback: Shampoo for dogs with skin allergies()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Email Marketing()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: american heritage inc()
Pingback: miaffaire opiniones()
Pingback: american heritage inc()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: beautiful faces()
Pingback: apartment finders()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: blat drewniany dlh()
Pingback: http://moodigital.info/story/107217()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: iv therapy fort lauderdale()
Pingback: cellulite()
Pingback: Bicycle Clothing()
Pingback: fake taxi()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy miami()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: samsung unlock()
Pingback: samsung unlock()
Pingback: tapas bar london()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: Equipos medicos()
Pingback: Harga Cream Temulawak()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: dental implants Georgetown TX()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: instagram porn()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: day spa Austin()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: iv therapy dayton ohio()
Pingback: Austin estate planning attorney()
Pingback: tapas bar()
Pingback: restaurants shoreditch()
Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة()
Pingback: landscape garden design()
Pingback: Massage Austin()
Pingback: printingvip.bravesites.com()
Pingback: kalah judi bola()
Pingback: Naugatuck painting company()
Pingback: tantric massage()
Pingback: Austin water damage restoration()
Pingback: binary options live trading()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: top rated air purifier()
Pingback: the marketing firm Australia()
Pingback: iphone repair in richardson tx()
Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream()
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: randy abalkahd()
Pingback: kitchen appliance repairs london()
Pingback: landscape garden design london()
Pingback: scream queens fashion()
Pingback: garden designer()
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement()
Pingback: make money online()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Scam()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist()
Pingback: jvzoo scam()
Pingback: neo2 review()
Pingback: Read This()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Look At This()
Pingback: commercial water slides for sale()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Sigelei T150 Touch Screen Mod()
Pingback: outsmart insomnia reviews()
Pingback: Canotta Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: Stephen Curry Jersey()
Pingback: resume writer services()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: food service resume()
Pingback: Shenzhen LEIYAO Technology Co., Ltd()
Pingback: ems clothing()
Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma()
Pingback: howell()
Pingback: make money on ebay()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: have a look here()
Pingback: tarrytown drain cleaning()
Pingback: Casino()
Pingback: Online Casino()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: twitter bot()
Pingback: replacement bra straps()
Pingback: austin permanent eyebrow()
Pingback: SNOW WOLF MINI 75W()
Pingback: Paint party ideas()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: Gambling Offers()
Pingback: class schedule maker()
Pingback: college schedule maker()
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams()
Pingback: bus from puno to cusco()
Pingback: instagram hack()
Pingback: fuck you google()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/tHiDM()
Pingback: spearguns()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: whatsapp channels provider()
Pingback: Mass Texting Software()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: piante da siepe()
Pingback: Whats the Best unlimited()
Pingback: redneek.tonguejoys.pw()
Pingback: baldness()
Pingback: riparazione iphone()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: riparazione iphone()
Pingback: ï»¿judi bola()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Wire Cutting Machine()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Saratoga springs tuxedos()
Pingback: dependable deck builders Austin()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Football boots()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: Lavino Ageless Moisturizer()
Pingback: cerrajeros valencia 24h()
Pingback: Mastering Witchcraft Reading()
Pingback: adult shop online()
Pingback: top hair transplant clinic()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: prostowanie chemiczne wlosow()
Pingback: lake grande condo()
Pingback: www.cityprodentists.com()
Pingback: visit this page()
Pingback: Motivational Quotes()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: Brianna()
Pingback: 3 week diet()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: http://kincirtambak.yolasite.com/()
Pingback: Google Hacks()
Pingback: ILIGHT()
Pingback: Ottawa Basement Finishing()
Pingback: jet stupid()
Pingback: hyip monitors()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: towing service()
Pingback: ipad repair()
Pingback: hack clash royale gems()
Pingback: Fanclubdenhaag()
Pingback: New home communities austin()
Pingback: Recommended Online site()
Pingback: Shaving Cream()
Pingback: Stucco by Simpson()
Pingback: Bowcutt Dental()
Pingback: david wygant books()
Pingback: rocket portuguese premium()
Pingback: superiorsingingmethod()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: dig this()
Pingback: mexican jokes()
Pingback: germany proxies list()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: Famous Love Quotes From Movies The Notebook()
Pingback: http://counseled.info/self-improvement-self-development-vis-spiritual-counseling/()
Pingback: fußreflexzonenmassage regensburg()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: Airport Trasnfer Paris to CDG()
Pingback: green grass()
Pingback: clash royale android()
Pingback: Cool Socks()
Pingback: buy marquetry panels()
Pingback: how to start a blog and make()
Pingback: Colleen()
Pingback: what is Jusuru()
Pingback: tree removal Columbia SC()
Pingback: naples pet sitter()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: singorama.com()
Pingback: apex forskolin cancel subscription()
Pingback: in-home cat care in naples()
Pingback: pet care naples fl()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: InstallShield 2016()
Pingback: dog walking naples fl()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: Compagnie de ménage Montréal()
Pingback: online casino siteleri()
Pingback: bedavabahisoyna()
Pingback: forex backtesting software()
Pingback: Doubld D Armory()
Pingback: in light of change()
Pingback: Big Red Apparel()
Pingback: RunAWebinar Review()
Pingback: Certified Hard Drive Destruction()
Pingback: guest posting services()
Pingback: Nootropics()
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop()
Pingback: Templates()
Pingback: chestnut roasting pan uk()
Pingback: top flight moving help()
Pingback: Ariel Juback()
Pingback: party light packages()
Pingback: best mattress 2016()
Pingback: lovetts lovin pet care()
Pingback: voir film()
Pingback: check this out()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: Crawler Dozers For Sale()
Pingback: Sandi()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: cerrajeros elche 24 horas()
Pingback: dryer vent box()
Pingback: extraction de données()
Pingback: Door manufacturing()
Pingback: DETALLES DE BODA()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: identity guard reviews()
Pingback: dartboard rules()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: ear and nose hair trimmer()
Pingback: most useful car accessories()
Pingback: sticky notes link file link()
Pingback: real estate brokerage new port richey()
Pingback: exclusive dating london()
Pingback: Braintree()
Pingback: Brooksville upholstery cleaning()
Pingback: Diaper Bags()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Self Balancing 1000()
Pingback: wordpress web design houston()
Pingback: Tattoo ลายสัก()
Pingback: agen judi sbobet()
Pingback: Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure()
Pingback: Tulsa SEO Company()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: sell my house los angeles()
Pingback: watch latest movie online()
Pingback: GMC parts()
Pingback: Microcap()
Pingback: design studio()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Bangka Belitung()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Malang()
Pingback: in home cat sitter in naples()
Pingback: Coto Mold()
Pingback: LCD refurbish machine()
Pingback: Probiotic and prebiotic()
Pingback: brand()
Pingback: manual water pumps()
Pingback: paper crafts()
Pingback: leaflet printing()
Pingback: bouncy castle rental singapore()
Pingback: sound equipment rental singapore()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: Furnace repair in pittsburgh()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: health coach singapore()
Pingback: Home Insurance Singapore()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: my singing monsters diamond cheat()
Pingback: cheats for hungry shark evolution()
Pingback: boom beach apk hack()
Pingback: navigate to these guys()
Pingback: "Grand Theory of Everything"()
Pingback: kit tattoo()
Pingback: toko sprei()
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum()
Pingback: affordable ayurvedic treatment in kerala()
Pingback: clint bertucci()
Pingback: eyebrow women()
Pingback: meaning of names()
Pingback: penny auctions()
Pingback: tattoo supplies()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: Logo design brisbane()
Pingback: engagement ring denver()
Pingback: Freelance illustrator()
Pingback: GY6()
Pingback: camel toe porn development()
Pingback: Nakesha Albin()
Pingback: pictionary porns()
Pingback: Melva()
Pingback: temperature rise test()
Pingback: Gascheck()
Pingback: free instagram followers website()
Pingback: Home Page()
Pingback: 3rd eye activation franchisee()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: Peppa Pig()
Pingback: minneapolis seo video()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: shy amateur wife in a essay threesome()
Pingback: cara mengatasi ejakulasi dini()
Pingback: Adult martial arts()
Pingback: goodwill - accounting()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia gnc()
Pingback: Back links()
Pingback: publishing for kindle()
Pingback: brazil()
Pingback: best app developers()
Pingback: ramalan bintang()
Pingback: email validation()
Pingback: t shirt league of legends()
Pingback: eague of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: medora centre()
Pingback: Habib Shekhanzai()
Pingback: bikiniluxe review()
Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories()
Pingback: Mabelle()
Pingback: tyre service()
Pingback: click resources()
Pingback: rapid weight loss diets()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: chapter 7 attorney gettysburg()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: open sky()
Pingback: free netflix email and password 2016()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: http://christineahlm.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://www.theprofessionalassistant.net()
Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: Photos: Scavenging for scrap metal | Motor City Muckraker |()