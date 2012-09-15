Lions unveil new banners, with small logo mistake

Before the Pontiac Silverdome’s last game, the Detroit Lions took down the team’s championship banners, which were hung around the very top of the Silverdome. The team did this to keep potential memorabilia collectors from grabbing them, but the banners disappeared for much longer than one last game. It would be almost 11 years before the Lions officially recognized their championship heritage.
On Sunday, the Lions unveiled fifteen banners to celebrate their achievements, for the first time since moving to Ford Field. It was something that many fans had hoped for, and the team finally came through.
The banners celebrate the Lions’ four NFL championships with silver banners, the Lions’ eight division championships with blue banners, and the Lions’ playoff appearances with three banners on the other side of the field.
One very nice touch is the use of accurate Lions logos in each banner. The Lions’ original logo was used in the championship banners and early division titles/playoff years; the Leaping Lion from my childhood is on the three recent division banners and a banner with those playoff years, and the new logo is on the banner honoring last year’s playoff berth. It always bugs me when a team changes their banners to match the current logos or color scheme. In this day and age with every logo available, honor what you won with. I’m happy to see the Lions honoring their history with the right team logos.
The Lions even got the conference logos correct for most of the banners, as the updated NFC logo is on the most recent banner, and the old NFC logo is on the others. In the playoff banners, the old NFC logo had three stars, the current one four. When the NFL realigned into four divisions per conference, the logos were changed to add a fourth star later on, as the stars signified the divisions. (Also, the NFL logo was changed to have eight stars, to represent the eight divisions.)
However, for the divisions won before 1970, there should be no conference logo – as there were no conferences then. In 1970, the NFL merged with the upstart AFL, into one big NFL. This merger created the Super Bowl, then between the NFL and AFL champion, and added teams like New England, Oakland, Buffalo, and San Diego to the league. However, since the league grew to 26 teams, and was already set up to end in an NFL/AFL matchup, the NFL split the league into two conferences. The NFC consisted of the former NFL teams, and the AFC consisted of the former AFL teams (plus Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Baltimore, to even out both sides at 13 teams). Before that, the Lions were in just the NFL, split into three divisions.
If anything, the Lions should have no logo, or an NFL logo on those early division banners. But, since the logos didn’t exist, and the team may have wanted to keep the NFL logo on championships only, the NFC logo might have been put on for visual consistency over historical consistency.
The Lions are finally a complete team again. A great team, an undefeated 1-0 record, a stadium in the city of Detroit, and the reconciliation with the team’s past glories. All is finally right in Detroit. Time to move forward – and hang some more banners at this time next year.
Gordie Fall
Gordon Fall has been around the Detroit sports scene for his entire life and even entered the world with a Red Wings hockey stick in hand. With a variety of connections around the Detroit area, Fall will be presenting the unspoken, yet optimistic truth of our city’s sports scene.
Pingback: Equipo Imparable()
Pingback: กระบอกสูญญากาศ()
Pingback: brazzers porno()
Pingback: Kruse Talks About Travel()
Pingback: Women Jute Bags Online()
Pingback: samsonite carry on luggage()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: derhandykauf.de()
Pingback: best umbrella policy()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin Texas()
Pingback: quotes about moving on and letting go()
Pingback: Tulsa insulation services()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: best coffee makers with grinder()
Pingback: Ace Golf Course Netting()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/27qDgvU()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: Prendre sa vie en main()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: root canals()
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: cedr()
Pingback: 手錶手機色情()
Pingback: Business Products Reviews()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: professional wood and metal stair railing installation NC()
Pingback: Education Websites()
Pingback: BFA free & foldable water bottle()
Pingback: Lyneir Richardson()
Pingback: global freight forwarder()
Pingback: best roach killer()
Pingback: Email advertising()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: simplify()
Pingback: Miami Locksmith()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: blat drewniany dlh()
Pingback: Sell My House Fast NJ()
Pingback: Socialr()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Asbestos Testing in perth()
Pingback: co2 diffuser()
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: hairdressers in paignton()
Pingback: iv therapy day spa\/salon()
Pingback: fake taxi()
Pingback: service promotion()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: Reebok Sheos Models with Price()
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in miami fl deck()
Pingback: 12 month loan()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: Comprar en línea equipos de laboratorio()
Pingback: naruto sex()
Pingback: virtual private server()
Pingback: online marketing Tulsa()
Pingback: artist()
Pingback: Jewelry()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Cedar Park cosmetic dentist()
Pingback: barcelona chair replica()
Pingback: Last Mile Delivery Service()
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin TX()
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin TX()
Pingback: radar detectors austin()
Pingback: handuk terry palmer concept()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: your calvert calvert county homes for sale()
Pingback: trans parts()
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: landfill barrier netting()
Pingback: avast license key free download()
Pingback: discount transmission parts()
Pingback: Perth Swimming Academy()
Pingback: copier repair Austin()
Pingback: Austin estate planning attorney()
Pingback: games arabs()
Pingback: foundation repair Austin()
Pingback: vip printing()
Pingback: North Branford painting company()
Pingback: money()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: copiers Austin TX()
Pingback: Rechnungsprogramm()
Pingback: Rechnungen erstellen()
Pingback: printing vip()
Pingback: bandar capsa susun()
Pingback: automated forex()
Pingback: water damage Austin TX()
Pingback: Rugby Online Stream()
Pingback: Banheira()
Pingback: SEO services West Vancouver BC()
Pingback: top rated hepa air purifier()
Pingback: TAX - Accounting Services()
Pingback: psoriasis free for life()
Pingback: deck building Austin()
Pingback: deck builder Austin()
Pingback: Perseverance Quotes()
Pingback: Immigration attorney in Asheville nc()
Pingback: integrated wealth management san jose()
Pingback: vinyl windows()
Pingback: Acta Clinica Belgica Medical Journal()
Pingback: Sex Toys()
Pingback: Watch This()
Pingback: IT Support Ocala FL()
Pingback: laptop()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: piano lessons for beginners()
Pingback: postamplifier()
Pingback: meetyoursweet()
Pingback: neo2 square()
Pingback: Men's Fashion()
Pingback: Blogging Tips()
Pingback: Bank Merchant Accounts()
Pingback: cheap water slide()
Pingback: Entretien ménager Montréal()
Pingback: marketing ideas()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: magical event entertainment()
Pingback: Geico Claims()
Pingback: metaboliccooking()
Pingback: Insolvency Practitioners()
Pingback: rent wheelchair singapore()
Pingback: slither.io game()
Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma()
Pingback: porn account()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: junk car austin texas()
Pingback: landscape design austin()
Pingback: replacement bra straps()
Pingback: check over here()
Pingback: instrumental background music for videos()
Pingback: tms treatment nyc()
Pingback: thin()
Pingback: westlake drain cleaning()
Pingback: tarrytown drain cleaning()
Pingback: black hat social bots()
Pingback: Meet Your Sweet()
Pingback: back specialist San Jose()
Pingback: Nutritionist()
Pingback: 海外充值()
Pingback: Coachella()
Pingback: Christmas presents()
Pingback: encounters()
Pingback: Summer art camps()
Pingback: iPad Air2 128gb gold()
Pingback: Tableau Consultants()
Pingback: how to clean commercial stove grates()
Pingback: create radio station app()
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams()
Pingback: kenya scholarships()
Pingback: venta y alquiler oficinas malaga()
Pingback: psychologist cedarhurst()
Pingback: perdere peso()
Pingback: internet millionaire()
Pingback: Austin house painting()
Pingback: Excel Experts()
Pingback: p4ym.lasab.pw()
Pingback: alpine air purifiers()
Pingback: Austin Junk Car Buyers()
Pingback: www.christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: useful product details()
Pingback: Scaevola Oy()
Pingback: Umzugsfirma()
Pingback: sex toys australia()
Pingback: whatsapp channel()
Pingback: Whatsapp bulk messaging app()
Pingback: cheap car rentals()
Pingback: Singorama()
Pingback: learn to play piano()
Pingback: easywebinar()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: Oklahoma cabin rentals()
Pingback: best permanent makeup studio austin()
Pingback: Dental implants()
Pingback: dependable deck builders Austin()
Pingback: girlsdoporn.lasab.pw()
Pingback: glossycleaners()
Pingback: TulsaBail Bondsman()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: seo agency()
Pingback: mobil bahis siteleri()
Pingback: cheat game android 2016()
Pingback: binary options trading()
Pingback: buy fleshlight()
Pingback: cerrajeros valencia 24h()
Pingback: Kamagra sklep()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: aktualnosci()
Pingback: fue hair transplant singapore()
Pingback: reviews on california psychics()
Pingback: Legacy Food Storage Products()
Pingback: sturdee residences()
Pingback: lake grande condo()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: Pallet()
Pingback: electric violinist nyc()
Pingback: Rossie()
Pingback: SunTrust Online Banking Login()
Pingback: Free alternative rock music()
Pingback: http://pintupartisilipat.angelfire.com/()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: no credit check loans()
Pingback: dog walking naples fl()
Pingback: airport porn()
Pingback: resignation letter sample()
Pingback: psychic source customer reviews()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: bitcoin hardware()
Pingback: clash royale hack easy()
Pingback: Lakewood Colorado()
Pingback: Voetbal den haag()
Pingback: kids clothing()
Pingback: Dresses Online()
Pingback: Phenq Weight Loss()
Pingback: http://www.toprubbishclearance.co.uk/rubbish-collection-united-kingdom_nine-elms-sw95.html()
Pingback: over at this website()
Pingback: New home communities austin()
Pingback: see here now()
Pingback: voip pbx()
Pingback: multilingual digital marketing()
Pingback: watch this video()
Pingback: free proxy list()
Pingback: my site()
Pingback: Cosmetic Dentistry()
Pingback: v-allince moving services()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: residual income()
Pingback: weblink()
Pingback: no deposit casino bonusesï¿½()
Pingback: he has a good point()
Pingback: CDR SAMPLES FOR ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS()
Pingback: no deposit casino bonus codes()
Pingback: getresponse autoresponder()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: garden()
Pingback: learn german articles()
Pingback: formation anglais lyon()
Pingback: portable()
Pingback: Business Funding()
Pingback: best 3d printers()
Pingback: fashion tips()
Pingback: Rabobank Login()
Pingback: Austin best stained concrete flooring()
Pingback: Doug Cotter()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: forskolin 20% and thyroid()
Pingback: creamHN()
Pingback: chengdu tour()
Pingback: textyourexback()
Pingback: iOS 9.3 Jailbreak()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: Garage Door Repair & Installation()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: allentown car accident lawyer()
Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn()
Pingback: Nashville Wedding Photography()
Pingback: aidan booth()
Pingback: Refrigerator Repair nyc()
Pingback: purely, best essential oils()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: nachat()
Pingback: how to get ex back system()
Pingback: dog walking naples florida()
Pingback: Focal Therapy()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: Startups in Hyderabad()
Pingback: miniature english bulldog()
Pingback: sandiego()
Pingback: hollywood gossip()
Pingback: screen protector()
Pingback: Carin()
Pingback: Manhattan Home Design Reviews()
Pingback: teleteria reviews()
Pingback: robot forex()
Pingback: home safe review()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: best way to share videos()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Bonus()
Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography()
Pingback: Natural Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: light bulbs rotating()
Pingback: libertad financiera()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: Dietary Supplements()
Pingback: guest posting services()
Pingback: affärsjurister stockholm()
Pingback: Compatible Cartridge Brother LC-103 XL Yellow()
Pingback: lyrics for musicals()
Pingback: mobile()
Pingback: hadoop training in pune viman nagar()
Pingback: cars on finance with insurance()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: lease luxury apartment austin()
Pingback: bucetas lindas()
Pingback: spreibed.com()
Pingback: cat kennel()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: solar related()
Pingback: Curatorships Robert Creely()
Pingback: roasting pan on sale()
Pingback: Evalyn Raes()
Pingback: Home Page()
Pingback: in-home cat care in naples()
Pingback: disco light background()
Pingback: http://lnk.bz/hyyl()
Pingback: click here now()
Pingback: best mattress()
Pingback: stroller caddy organizer()
Pingback: Trinity()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: Paula()
Pingback: austin emergency plumbing()
Pingback: Law Office of Peter Castellana()
Pingback: Automated Trading()
Pingback: http://addiction4.com()
Pingback: cairo()
Pingback: Baroness Chocolates()
Pingback: Canberra landscaping()
Pingback: fundraising()
Pingback: Boyd Mick()
Pingback: roof leak repair()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: food places near me()
Pingback: Security door installation()
Pingback: العاب فلاش()
Pingback: IATA Custom Wooden Pet Transport Box in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: punta cana caribe()
Pingback: music()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: Motor Club of America proof()
Pingback: how to save a relationship()
Pingback: sticky notes reading()
Pingback: real estate brokerage spring hill()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: highend romper()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: Tulsa lawn care()
Pingback: Email marketing USA()
Pingback: health()
Pingback: closest liquor store()
Pingback: Vietnam travel guide()
Pingback: Zelda()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds of Tulsa()
Pingback: online assignment help()
Pingback: how to make money from google adsense()
Pingback: PURCHASE AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE()
Pingback: web design houston()
Pingback: children's' clothing boutiques new jersey()
Pingback: ขายสติ๊กทู()
Pingback: anastasiadate()
Pingback: php penny auction script()
Pingback: organizer folding()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia muscletech()
Pingback: flat belly overnight()
Pingback: start up business loans()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: Jeremy McGilvrey()
Pingback: Mobile Apps()
Pingback: marketing services Tulsa()
Pingback: http://tinyurl.com/jnnwqz8()
Pingback: How To Get A Girl To Like You()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine()
Pingback: hpi text check()
Pingback: new homes in austin texas()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Jakarta()
Pingback: http://qualityfoundationrepairaustin.com/()
Pingback: in home dog sitters naples()
Pingback: Schoolboy Q style Instrumental()
Pingback: Free Marvelous Designer texturing tutorial()
Pingback: flight simulator 2016 release date()
Pingback: Probiotics()
Pingback: malaga agencia de publicidad()
Pingback: Emergency drain clearing tarrytown()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: bouncy castle rental singapore()
Pingback: Wide Roller banners()
Pingback: print services()
Pingback: sales training course singapore()
Pingback: juice cleanse singapore()
Pingback: grosir sprei()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: Austin First - A1 Luxury Apartment Locators()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: free boom beach diamonds()
Pingback: Penginapan Murah Di Depok()
Pingback: Expert Lift iQ Review()
Pingback: pest control cibolo tx()
Pingback: my singing monsters hack tool()
Pingback: free boom beach diamonds()
Pingback: cheats for hungry shark evolution()
Pingback: pet movers()
Pingback: this page()
Pingback: Suzi()
Pingback: residential roofing company austin()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: seo consultation()
Pingback: Drinking water filter Barrie Ontario()
Pingback: Enea Angelo Trevisan()
Pingback: Bail Tampa()
Pingback: 3m auto window tint austin()
Pingback: Home Page()
Pingback: plumbing repair onion creek()
Pingback: international fbo()
Pingback: plumbing repair Tarrytown()
Pingback: We buy houses Arlington,TX()
Pingback: L’Mage Advanced Moisturizing Complex()
Pingback: dr oz face serum()
Pingback: DegenerativeDisk()
Pingback: travr()
Pingback: diet and hair loss()
Pingback: plumbing pipe repair austin()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: donald trump()
Pingback: blues progression guitar()
Pingback: th8 base layout()
Pingback: wedding ring denver()
Pingback: hotteen()
Pingback: Diet()
Pingback: Low Voltage Company()
Pingback: Christen()
Pingback: college fuck fest development()
Pingback: agen bola euro 2016()
Pingback: get instagram followers and likes()
Pingback: literature review writing service()
Pingback: Website()
Pingback: quality automotive window tinting austin()
Pingback: apple shooter games()
Pingback: elderly transportation services()
Pingback: essay pussy()
Pingback: ebay deals website()
Pingback: foredi()
Pingback: llaveros para hotel()
Pingback: Custom T-Shirts()
Pingback: Laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: http://jestemwiekszy.zz.vc/stworzenie-strony-www-jak-wyglada/()
Pingback: happy valentines day images()
Pingback: online casino bonus()
Pingback: Chang Berrios()
Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop()
Pingback: best app developers()
Pingback: t shirt league of legends()
Pingback: video competitions()
Pingback: ramalan bintang()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: stained concrete()
Pingback: Habib Shekhanzai()
Pingback: curso de detetive profissional()
Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories()
Pingback: ecograf pret()
Pingback: internet()
Pingback: Magaly Tencer()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: lose weight faster()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: greenwriting()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: groupon getaways review()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: cam girl worden()
Pingback: http://jpotcityes.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://krashingmotions.info()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: blue ofica()
Pingback: Gardena CA()
Pingback: Kitchen Scramble hack cheat()
Pingback: Leiligheter og villaer till salgs i Alanya()
Pingback: Suara()
Pingback: berita hari ini()
Pingback: Van hall tapes the original phone humor()
Pingback: Daniel W. Moran()