Mystery solved: Los Angeles artists created installation inside abandoned church

Two artists from Los Angeles spent several days assembling an enormous, symmetrical installation of grimy chairs, pianos, TVs, sofas, tables and pews at the Woods Cathedral Church of God in Detroit, the Motor City Muckraker has learned.

Photos of the monstrous piece, entitled “Sunday Mass,” were posted on our website Friday, prompting numerous tips about the installation’s origins.

Turns out, graffiti writer Revok and fine artist Jim Darling painstakingly assembled the piece inside the sanctuary of the dilapidated and gutted church in Detroit in May. The true scale of the installation can only be appreciated in person. In one spot, an old-fashioned floor model TV is balanced on a chair that is balanced atop a bookshelf.

Revok is a well-known graffiti artist who was sentenced to six months in jail on vandalism-related charges last year. But that didn’t stop the prolific painter from bringing his mastery to Detroit, where he has joined other artists in creating colorful pieces on otherwise dull, abandoned buildings with permission from the owners.

But Revok hasn’t been welcomed by everyone. He stirred some controversy this spring when he painted his name in intricate detail on the the sanctuary of the nearly 100-year-old St. Agnes church in Detroit.

Revok’s installation partner, Jim Darling, is a photographer, drawer, painter, sculptor and urban explorer.

To learn more about Revok, visit his site.