Mysterious installation found inside abandoned church in Detroit

The Egyptian pyramids. Stonehenge. Crop circles.

Now Detroit has its mysterious feat – a tangled installation of pianos, pews, sofas, chairs and anything else found inside the abandoned Woods Cathedral Church of God in Christ in Detroit.

The meticulously assembled piece spills across the sanctuary and crawls about 10 feet up the wall.

It’s unclear who spent many hours – of even days – assembling the installation, but it was recently.

The church has been vacant since 2005.

Update: Two Los Angeles artists were behind the installation.