FBI: Beware of those shady Insane Clown Posse fans

The FBI is not down with the clown.

In fact, the growingly suspicious agency categorizes the Juggalos – fans of the Detroit-based rap group, Insane Clown Posse – as gang members on par with Crips, Bloods and Latin Kings, according to the 2011 National Gang Threat Assessment.

So when police last week arrested a 20-year-old Juggalo wanted on a warrant for missing probation, the U.S. Marshal’s Service issued this urgent headline: “Gang Member Removed from New Mexico’s Most Wanted.”

“Because of their multiple affiliations, ethnicities, migratory nature, and nebulous structure, hybrid gangs are difficult to track, identify, and target as they are transient and continuously evolving,” the report states, pointed out Village Voice in a story Thursday.

By that definition, the FBI should be on the prowl for college students, hipsters and fans of most music.

The FBI goes on to describe these jubilant fans, painted like clowns, as a “loosely organized hybrid gang” that is “forming more organized subsets and engaging in more gang-like criminal activity,” the report states.

By extension, that must make the rappers, Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope, ringleaders of a violent enterprise?

The FBI didn’t return a call for comment this morning.