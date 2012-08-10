FBI: Beware of those shady Insane Clown Posse fans

The FBI is not down with the clown.
In fact, the growingly suspicious agency categorizes the Juggalos – fans of the Detroit-based rap group, Insane Clown Posse – as gang members on par with Crips, Bloods and Latin Kings, according to the 2011 National Gang Threat Assessment.
So when police last week arrested a 20-year-old Juggalo wanted on a warrant for missing probation, the U.S. Marshal’s Service issued this urgent headline: “Gang Member Removed from New Mexico’s Most Wanted.”
“Because of their multiple affiliations, ethnicities, migratory nature, and nebulous structure, hybrid gangs are difficult to track, identify, and target as they are transient and continuously evolving,” the report states, pointed out Village Voice in a story Thursday.
By that definition, the FBI should be on the prowl for college students, hipsters and fans of most music.
The FBI goes on to describe these jubilant fans, painted like clowns, as a “loosely organized hybrid gang” that is “forming more organized subsets and engaging in more gang-like criminal activity,” the report states.
By extension, that must make the rappers, Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope, ringleaders of a violent enterprise?
The FBI didn’t return a call for comment this morning.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: trần nhôm clip-in 600x600()
Pingback: künstlicher Christbaum()
Pingback: opal garden thu duc()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: read what he said()
Pingback: austin landscapers()
Pingback: www.derhandykauf.de()
Pingback: Miami public adjuster()
Pingback: Rental()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: Du lich Viet()
Pingback: best umbrella on amazon()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: move forward in life()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: Tulsa insulation services()
Pingback: private fishing charters South Padre Island()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: roof repair San Antonio()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin Texas()
Pingback: modrzew()
Pingback: Liver Detox()
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor()
Pingback: coffee maker with grinder()
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: beylikdüzü escort()
Pingback: politics()
Pingback: golf netting installation()
Pingback: golf netting installation()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: Fillings()
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: dental implants()
Pingback: useful site()
Pingback: VR Headset()
Pingback: create a contact form()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: 觀看色情肛門()
Pingback: cedr dlh()
Pingback: Discount Code()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Removals Company Gloucester()
Pingback: Storage Cheltenham()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Removals Cheltenham()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Removals Gloucester()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds Tulsa()
Pingback: Silicone Bra()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Online Reviews()
Pingback: Dog shampoo for itchy skin()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: american heritage biomass()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: american heritage inc()
Pingback: Get Traffic()
Pingback: Ethernet()
Pingback: auto locksmith miami()
Pingback: decals()
Pingback: apartment finder Addison()
Pingback: Free Chat()
Pingback: spongebob videos()
Pingback: Showers Saunas Restrooms steam Cleaning NC()
Pingback: We Buy Houses NJ()
Pingback: como comprar en ebay colombia()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: http://csvsoundsystem.info/story/61304()
Pingback: Clutch Repairs & Replacement()
Pingback: Digital marketing()
Pingback: xen vps()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: pothole repairs()
Pingback: 他媽的谷歌()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: porno izle()
Pingback: fitness()
Pingback: fake taxi()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: free product listing()
Pingback: Anything()
Pingback: iv therapy day spa\/salon()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: superheroes()
Pingback: pornolar()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: 12 month loan()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: forniry()
Pingback: http://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: garden designers london()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: samsung unlocking()
Pingback: Equipos de laboratorio()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: mca payment proof()
Pingback: Q币充值()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: repair sewer()
Pingback: Cream Temulawak Original()
Pingback: electronica()
Pingback: Free Shipping()
Pingback: How to make money at home()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: instagram followers porn()
Pingback: Last Mile Delivery Service()
Pingback: radar detectors austin()
Pingback: does kfc deliver()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: rotational viscometer theory()
Pingback: Javier()
Pingback: club flyers()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: 48re transmission parts()
Pingback: iv therapy miami florida()
Pingback: On-Demand Logistics()
Pingback: Perth Swimming Academy()
Pingback: Austin estate planning attorney()
Pingback: roof repair Austin()
Pingback: spanish tapas bars in london()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: avast license key free download()
Pingback: Rugby Live Streaming()
Pingback: استمتع بالعاب فلاش()
Pingback: landscape garden design london()
Pingback: Massage Austin()
Pingback: ibcbet login()
Pingback: sms lån()
Pingback: Southbury residential painting contractor()
Pingback: new home communities Austin()
Pingback: Spiritual Readings()
Pingback: tantric massage()
Pingback: http://printingvip.bravesites.com()
Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma()
Pingback: junk car Austin TX()
Pingback: tantric massage()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: http://qualityfoundationrepairaustin.com/slab-foundation-repair-austin-tx/()
Pingback: 1c zup()
Pingback: air purifiers guide()
Pingback: Rugby Online Stream()
Pingback: Banheiras()
Pingback: psoriasis free for life review()
Pingback: Austin Fence & Deck()
Pingback: Affordable Insulation of Oklahoma()
Pingback: deck building Austin TX()
Pingback: discounted residential properties()
Pingback: Blues Guitar()
Pingback: ï»¿garden design()
Pingback: oven repair london()
Pingback: garden designer()
Pingback: Roller Banner()
Pingback: tapas london()
Pingback: Adult Toys()
Pingback: windows and doors()
Pingback: web hosting()
Pingback: Learn More()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: Myrtle Beach vacation Rentals()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: luxury condo singapore()
Pingback: Men's Grooming()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery()
Pingback: garage door company austin()
Pingback: Employee Clock in and Out()
Pingback: Time Tracking Software()
Pingback: Employee Scheduling and Payroll()
Pingback: over at this website()
Pingback: vitamine a zuur()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Read Full Report()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Centreville, va real estate()
Pingback: how to market online()
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: professional writing service()
Pingback: slither.io()
Pingback: souvenir murah meriah()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma()
Pingback: UAN Status()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon 25 off()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: how to make money gta online()
Pingback: prom dress()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace()
Pingback: instrumental background music for videos()
Pingback: thin()
Pingback: scary maze()
Pingback: Online Casino()
Pingback: check my blog()
Pingback: Online Casino()
Pingback: chiropractic San Jose()
Pingback: Co-Managed IT Services Ocala FL()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: gratis()
Pingback: dailymotion bot()
Pingback: prom dress()
Pingback: handmade()
Pingback: SNOW WOLF MINI 75W()
Pingback: swingers()
Pingback: Paint party ideas()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: imilfs()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: data visualization designer()
Pingback: Tableau Consultant()
Pingback: app for radio()
Pingback: nigeria grants()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream()
Pingback: venta y alquiler pisos malaga()
Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap()
Pingback: austin limo service()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing()
Pingback: kettle whistling enamel tea coffee()
Pingback: cusco puno bus()
Pingback: google hack()
Pingback: epa e dha()
Pingback: cerco amico di penna()
Pingback: Austin interior house painters()
Pingback: interior design vancouver()
Pingback: amway reviews()
Pingback: house painting Austin()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/Os6SG()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: http://tinyurl.com/hjy6ent()
Pingback: Bowcutt Dental()
Pingback: Buy Laser printe()
Pingback: http://www.fortresslockandsecurity.com/()
Pingback: nicklachey()
Pingback: http://www.allareaoverhead.com/()
Pingback: spearguns()
Pingback: Scaevola Oy()
Pingback: expert seo services()
Pingback: whatsapp channels for whatsapp bulk sender()
Pingback: bulk messaging app()
Pingback: leylandii()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: nationalenquirer()
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer()
Pingback: Online()
Pingback: local water damage restoration austin()
Pingback: Rocketpiano()
Pingback: riparazione iphone roma()
Pingback: alopecia areata()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: carpet steam cleaning Austin()
Pingback: Austin Steam IT - carpet cleaning()
Pingback: cast aluminum outdoor()
Pingback: ï»¿judi bola()
Pingback: Oklahoma cabin rentals()
Pingback: llaveros para hoteles()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: suit rentals()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: J. David Jewelry()
Pingback: footy()
Pingback: Tulsa irrigation system()
Pingback: Conspiracy dating site()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: UK design rights infringement lawyers()
Pingback: hqboston()
Pingback: en iyi canli casino hangileri()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: extrait kbis()
Pingback: game cheat apps download()
Pingback: Grammarly Review()
Pingback: https://www.cerrajerosvalenciaprecio.es()
Pingback: transmission rebuild kit()
Pingback: adult shop online()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: homes for sale in calvert county md()
Pingback: homone therapy pregnancy()
Pingback: hair transplant singapore()
Pingback: fleshlight girls()
Pingback: Miami lawn mower()
Pingback: www.cityprodentists.com()
Pingback: california psychics()
Pingback: netnanny.easywomen.date()
Pingback: adult shops()
Pingback: emergency food buckets()
Pingback: bollywood violinist()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: local garage door repair Austin()
Pingback: Dream of life()
Pingback: Vibrator()
Pingback: Arlene()
Pingback: http://pintulipat.yolasite.com/()
Pingback: no credit check loans()
Pingback: multilingual digital marketing()
Pingback: производство дорожных ограждений()
Pingback: prints vip()
Pingback: rolling gate repair Manhattan NY()
Pingback: reviews on psychic source()
Pingback: Business Listings()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: traci lynn jewelry()
Pingback: jet stupid()
Pingback: kids wear()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: McAfee Account Login()
Pingback: get gold clash royale()
Pingback: New homes Austin()
Pingback: Den Haag()
Pingback: Phenq Reviews()
Pingback: new born gifts()
Pingback: bow-ties()
Pingback: go()
Pingback: multilingual digital marketing()
Pingback: binary options()
Pingback: Clicking Here()
Pingback: Shave Gel()
Pingback: Future Electronics Canada()
Pingback: Studio Time()
Pingback: lawn care tulsa()
Pingback: Products for Oily Skin()
Pingback: Cosmetic Dentistry()
Pingback: jew jokes()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: residual income()
Pingback: superiorsingingmethod()
Pingback: Read This()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: Berras Sportfiske()
Pingback: CDR SAMPLES FOR CIVIL ENGINEERS()
Pingback: no deposit bonus()
Pingback: getresponse autoresponder()
Pingback: Sexcontact()
Pingback: Social Networking Site()
Pingback: formation anglais marseille()
Pingback: buy marquetry pictures()
Pingback: Austin SteamIT()
Pingback: lawn mower shop()
Pingback: Business Financing()
Pingback: backflow testing()
Pingback: Bronwyn()
Pingback: pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: fashion tips()
Pingback: adult comics()
Pingback: Gem Residences()
Pingback: no deposit bonus codes()
Pingback: Decorative Concrete of Austin()
Pingback: Houston Cheap Criminal Lawyer()
Pingback: Doug Cotter Atlanta()
Pingback: forskolin side effects()
Pingback: text your ex back()
Pingback: http://www.dietpillsthatreallywork.org/()
Pingback: textyourexback()
Pingback: jailbreak ios 9.3 untethered()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: Garage Door Repair & Installation()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: in-home cat care in naples()
Pingback: Bowcutt Dental()
Pingback: dog care naples()
Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Refrigerator Repair Manhattan()
Pingback: Geico Claims()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: na chatroom()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: aaronbowell()
Pingback: renders()
Pingback: bmabh quotes()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: startups in Bangalore()
Pingback: dog boarding naples florida()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: vacuuming()
Pingback: BailBondsTulsa()
Pingback: Word Search Games()
Pingback: Funny Vines()
Pingback: golf range netting()
Pingback: Wendie()
Pingback: Expert comptable boulangerie()
Pingback: teleteria reviews()
Pingback: Compagnie de ménage Montréal()
Pingback: best scalping ea()
Pingback: DotA2()
Pingback: Rintaliivit()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki przez internet()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: Gun Shop()
Pingback: day spa austin()
Pingback: Natural Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Bonus()
Pingback: sexier.com review()
Pingback: Dios le bendiga()
Pingback: Hotel shah alam()
Pingback: Online Retail()
Pingback: Is Wealthy affiliate a scam?()
Pingback: howrse hack()
Pingback: tannbehandling Oslo()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Bonus()
Pingback: gap in car insurance()
Pingback: HP OfficeJet Pro X476dw Ink Cartridges()
Pingback: fitness()
Pingback: emergency plumber Austin()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: Social Media()
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: Inspiration()
Pingback: bucetas lindas()
Pingback: Hypnotist Newmarket()
Pingback: empresa de cerrajeros san juan()
Pingback: naples dog boarding()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: Jefferson Parish LA Robert Creely lawyer()
Pingback: solar related()
Pingback: stop smoking Newmarket()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: roasting pan for 24 lb turkey()
Pingback: help loading budget rental truck()
Pingback: party light candles ebay()
Pingback: coupon caddy organizer()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: free xbox live codes forum()
Pingback: grand menage a st-hubert()
Pingback: Heavy Construction Equipment()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: Rosengï¿½rd()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: 12 win()
Pingback: Piper()
Pingback: Hotel Di Carita()
Pingback: affordable web design()
Pingback: research chemicals Europe()
Pingback: son dulux()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: Dianabol Cycle()
Pingback: cake()
Pingback: landscape design Canberra()
Pingback: SME bank loan()
Pingback: fundraising()
Pingback: Power devices and meters()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: العاب تلبيس بنات()
Pingback: virtual reality()
Pingback: IATA compliant wooden travel crate in Colombo()
Pingback: punta cana actividades()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: MCA Total security()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: how to save a relationship()
Pingback: sticky notes disappeared windows 7()
Pingback: real estate brokerage spring hill()
Pingback: tv antennas with 150 mile radius()
Pingback: dart boards columbia sc()
Pingback: car accessories thailand()
Pingback: bathroom scale camera()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: cold store construction()
Pingback: Bad credit repair()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: IT Support Gainesville FL()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: hollywood fl homes for sale()
Pingback: empresa de cerrajeria valencia 24 horas()
Pingback: Vietnam travel guide()
Pingback: closest liquor store()
Pingback: Colleen()
Pingback: Resveratrol rahasia awet muda()
Pingback: ageless cream()
Pingback: PURCHASE AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: #3626;ติ๊กทู()
Pingback: judi bola online()
Pingback: anastasiadate()
Pingback: Penny Auction Script()
Pingback: you dropped food on the floor()
Pingback: consignment shops fort myers()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract results()
Pingback: net pay calculator()
Pingback: penny auction script()
Pingback: Jeremy McGilvrey()
Pingback: Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure()
Pingback: How To Get A Girl To Like You()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: binary broker()
Pingback: vapir no2 vaporizer()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine()
Pingback: Buy Isagenix Online()
Pingback: Jumia Online Shopping Nigeria()
Pingback: Google ranks()
Pingback: Austin Steam IT()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Balikpapan()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Surabaya()
Pingback: http://qualityfoundationrepairaustin.com/()
Pingback: lovetts lovin pet and home care()
Pingback: bali flag()
Pingback: Gartenfahnen()
Pingback: Iliana()
Pingback: security cameras()
Pingback: Medical marijuana card online()
Pingback: battery pump bottled water()
Pingback: best flight simulator 2016()
Pingback: edgy jewelry()
Pingback: Wide Roller banners()
Pingback: Alexander Law Firm - Litigation Attorneys()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: All Area Overhead - Garage Doors, Repair & Installation()
Pingback: Simple Drawing()
Pingback: boom beach diamonds hack()
Pingback: the most annoying 50 Facebook status updates()
Pingback: boom beach free diamonds()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: pet courier()
Pingback: Rufus Schoepfer()
Pingback: pet transport()
Pingback: Cher()
Pingback: Water Damage Restoration - Austin Texas Service Area()
Pingback: th8 war base new update()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: self help podcastsTai Lopez on iTunes()
Pingback: Bail Tampa()
Pingback: entertainment()
Pingback: spreibed()
Pingback: http://austinsunshades.com/()
Pingback: plumbing repair onion creek()
Pingback: VigRX Plus()
Pingback: jetex fuel()
Pingback: plumbing repair Barton Creek()
Pingback: CANON PIXMA iP100 Driver Free()
Pingback: L’Mage Advanced Moisturizing Complex Review()
Pingback: low carb vodka()
Pingback: Funny()
Pingback: bidding()
Pingback: girls names()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: hotels galveston tx()
Pingback: opzioni binarie demo()
Pingback: Termite Control Perth()
Pingback: blues chord progression()
Pingback: Logo design brisbane()
Pingback: 49cc()
Pingback: valentines day gifts for her()
Pingback: Weight loss()
Pingback: Low Voltage Installers()
Pingback: get instagram followers free()
Pingback: professional onion creek plumber()
Pingback: Check This Out()
Pingback: Kinder()
Pingback: ebay resolution center()
Pingback: seo minneapolis()
Pingback: Laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: Embroidery()
Pingback: http://dot.co.pl/projektowanie-stron-www/()
Pingback: ramalan zodiaktaurus()
Pingback: t shirt league of legends()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: stained concrete()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: valintines day()
Pingback: dr medora clinic()
Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories()
Pingback: page()
Pingback: raspberry ketones dosage to lose weight()
Pingback: top hatter()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: ccm4n5ts5mrctwy354wc3()
Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: blue ofica()
Pingback: locksmith()
Pingback: Local-dentist.net()
Pingback: get free instagram followers & likes with instadominate()
Pingback: Suara()
Pingback: http://xovilichter.li/()
Pingback: lol boost()