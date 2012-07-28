Media: Be scared of Detroit

Scared yet?
If you’re white and live in the suburbs, you’re the target of sensational media accounts of two teens killed in Detroit last week.
For the blood-thirsty media hoping to squeeze some pennies from a parent’s worst nightmare, it was the perfect story: Two white teenagers from Westland go missing after visiting a relative in Detroit.
But it gets better. Their “bloated, badly decomposed” bodies were found on the city’s east-side, giving off an “overwhelming stench,” according to a sensational account by the Detroit News.
Do you know where your children are?
The details of the scene were spelled out in detail, just in case you couldn’t yet smell the decay or picture the frightening neighborhood.
“It was pretty nasty,” a scrapper is quoted as saying after finding the bodies. “It smelled gruesome.”
If murder in one of Detroit’s most isolated and violent neighborhoods doesn’t keep you out of the city, maybe one Detroit News source will lend a hand.
“We don’t even have rats here because there’s nothing left,” Marvin Brown, 41, is quoted as saying. “It’s just the killing fields on the east side. There’s nothing here but the devil.”
Oh, after about 18 paragraphs of fear-mongering hyperbole, the story reveals that the teens may have been in Detroit … to buy drugs.
That wasn’t the case for at least five Detroiters who went missing since the Westland teens disappeared a week ago. But you won’t read about them.
TV reports were probably worse, with anchors promising to reveal “horrific” and “barbaric” details of the murder.
No doubt, the media accounts spurred fear, anger and racism – even though growing evidence suggests the teens were robbed during a drug deal.
“This is so sad,” a Facebook user wrote this morning. “It gives the impression that you can’t got into Detroit to visit your family without risking being shot to death.”
Another called for a Joseph Stalin-style forced relocation of Detroiters.
These predictable reactions are an example of the media’s power to influence attitudes about Detroit. If we formed our opinion of Detroit on media accounts, the city would be nothing but drugs, prostitutes and murder.
But the lazy, tabloid-style reporting isn’t seeking context, fairness or equality.
It’s about money – and fear.
Do you know where your kids are?
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
Pingback: Clickbank()
Pingback: brisbane home tutoring()
Pingback: poker online deposit murah()
Pingback: landscape design austin()
Pingback: Austin dog groomers()
Pingback: deck builders Austin TX()
Pingback: registro de dominios()
Pingback: The Fruits of Sarah Bartman()
Pingback: LED PAR38 16w COLD()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: foundation repair Round Rock()
Pingback: quotes about moving on and letting go()
Pingback: 战旗充值()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: Foam Insulation Tulsa()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: offshore fishing charters stuart()
Pingback: 420 evaluations()
Pingback: Foundation repair Pflugerville()
Pingback: coffee maker with grinder()
Pingback: golf course netting()
Pingback: Dan Robinson()
Pingback: chipmunks()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: small wireless router()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin TX()
Pingback: Dentist()
Pingback: Living memory locket keyring necklace()
Pingback: Legal Steroids online()
Pingback: monster truck()
Pingback: Whatsapp Marketing software()
Pingback: happy birthday()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: discover here()
Pingback: bulk whatsapp script()
Pingback: whatsapp marketing software()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: chakras()
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌()
Pingback: Honest Review 2016()
Pingback: blu ray case dimensions()
Pingback: Locksmith pooler ga()
Pingback: access control()
Pingback: Wood Iron Railing Repair Raleigh NC()
Pingback: increase youtube views()
Pingback: Anzeichen das er auf dich steht()
Pingback: Lyneir Richardson()
Pingback: prime contractor for the US government()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: police car()
Pingback: mints()
Pingback: roach killers()
Pingback: edarling opiniones 2016()
Pingback: The regional program of support of export()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: 24 hour locksmith miami()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: Keynote templates()
Pingback: Insta NicheReview()
Pingback: apartment locator Addison()
Pingback: Spongebob()
Pingback: Kitchen deep cleaning North Carolina()
Pingback: front-end tutorial()
Pingback: Stop Foreclosure NJ()
Pingback: transporte maritimo usa colombia()
Pingback: permanent makeup salon Austin()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: mobile tyre fitting()
Pingback: Asbestos Testing perth()
Pingback: promoting app()
Pingback: organic beauty products()
Pingback: houston transportation()
Pingback: Ottawa Seo()
Pingback: service promotion()
Pingback: 12 month loans uk()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: fornir()
Pingback: http://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Harga Cream Temulawak()
Pingback: iv therapy jobs nj()
Pingback: teeth whitening Cedar Park()
Pingback: Watches()
Pingback: Identity guard reviews()
Pingback: coloring book()
Pingback: nest thermostat review()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: simple interior design()
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin()
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin TX()
Pingback: club flyer door hangers()
Pingback: full form of dv()
Pingback: day spa Austin()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: cheap transmission parts()
Pingback: On-Demand Logistics()
Pingback: calvert county homes for sale()
Pingback: Garth()
Pingback: landfill barrier netting()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: transmission parts online()
Pingback: copier repair Austin()
Pingback: avast license key free download()
Pingback: Lake Travis Roofing Company()
Pingback: Austin foundation repair()
Pingback: games arabs()
Pingback: iv therapy in fort lauderdale()
Pingback: Massage Austin()
Pingback: bandar judi bola()
Pingback: abundance()
Pingback: print vip()
Pingback: models, maxim()
Pingback: Austin new home communities()
Pingback: www.bmabh.com()
Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: water damage Austin TX()
Pingback: zup 1c()
Pingback: best home air purifier()
Pingback: Rugby Online Stream()
Pingback: Cleaners in Cambridge()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: Affordable Insulation of Oklahoma()
Pingback: deck building Austin()
Pingback: Skimpy one piece()
Pingback: Perseverance Quotes()
Pingback: Stuff envelopes from home()
Pingback: Immigration lawyers near asheville nc()
Pingback: Locksmith()
Pingback: 支付宝充值()
Pingback: Product()
Pingback: Intuitive Energy Healer()
Pingback: vinyl windows()
Pingback: cloudHQ()
Pingback: Adult Toys()
Pingback: job search()
Pingback: web hosting domain()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Review and Bonus()
Pingback: IT Support Ocala FL()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: how to learn piano()
Pingback: Esquire()
Pingback: Info Titan()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: Bank Merchant Accounts()
Pingback: dig this()
Pingback: vitamine a zuur()
Pingback: Drake Views Beyoncé Lemonade()
Pingback: Social Media()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: CARS Ford GT Exotic super car compilation sounds start Specifications()
Pingback: marketing ideas()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: Geico Claims()
Pingback: Hali hali rides()
Pingback: po trainieren()
Pingback: buy game codes()
Pingback: Y-wholesaleshoes.com()
Pingback: slither.io hack()
Pingback: China Cabinet Hardware()
Pingback: mould injection process()
Pingback: online marketing()
Pingback: wealth consciousness()
Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma()
Pingback: auto detailing kirkland()
Pingback: EPF UAN()
Pingback: brazzers accounts free()
Pingback: junk car austin texas()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: Kool Daddy Motorcicles()
Pingback: bra clear straps()
Pingback: instrumental background music for videos()
Pingback: my review here()
Pingback: tms treatment nyc()
Pingback: tarrytown plumber()
Pingback: social media strategy()
Pingback: chiropractic San Jose()
Pingback: Meetyoursweet()
Pingback: gratis()
Pingback: robert augustus masters()
Pingback: Courier Service in Mumbai()
Pingback: datingwomen()
Pingback: handmade()
Pingback: Penetrationstest()
Pingback: SNOW WOLF MINI 75W()
Pingback: swingers()
Pingback: Art studio()
Pingback: Diet plan()
Pingback: austin limo()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin()
Pingback: Tableau Consultants()
Pingback: best decorative concrete floors in Austin()
Pingback: how to clean commercial stove burners()
Pingback: south africa scholarships()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: venta y alquiler chalet adosados rincon de la victoria()
Pingback: psychologist cedarhurst()
Pingback: knifes kitchen block set apex()
Pingback: Limo service austin()
Pingback: best Cedar Park dentist()
Pingback: RichKids()
Pingback: Austin house painting()
Pingback: best interior design blogs()
Pingback: DJ Hire Central London()
Pingback: peintre trompe l'oeil()
Pingback: best hepa air purifier for pets()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1NFe4FE()
Pingback: telephones()
Pingback: best home security system installation Austin()
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: firsttimevideo()
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor Review()
Pingback: whatsapp channel()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: transfer rumours liverpool()
Pingback: male sex toys()
Pingback: Whatsapp Mass Texting Service()
Pingback: social media promotion()
Pingback: Article builder()
Pingback: how to get your ex back()
Pingback: sleep aid()
Pingback: grannys best home remedies for asthma()
Pingback: Online()
Pingback: TV Box()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: Grand Lake Oklahoma cabins()
Pingback: llaveros originales()
Pingback: ideas for company name()
Pingback: deck builders Austin()
Pingback: servidor de mu online()
Pingback: meredith.guitarherobrokemyknee.com()
Pingback: awake dating site()
Pingback: betboo mobil giris()
Pingback: make money online()
Pingback: télécharger kbis()
Pingback: cerrajero valencia()
Pingback: Trad Witchcraft Reading group()
Pingback: Instant Hair Straightener()
Pingback: yourcalvert.com()
Pingback: blog - klimczak hair designers()
Pingback: Rocketpiano()
Pingback: best fleshlight()
Pingback: stephen leather writer()
Pingback: epic soccer training()
Pingback: Urgent care()
Pingback: voyeurweb.datingwomen.pw()
Pingback: sturdee residences()
Pingback: lake grande condo()
Pingback: check this online source()
Pingback: handmade()
Pingback: adult shop online()
Pingback: reviews on california psychics()
Pingback: QuickBase Login()
Pingback: electric violinist nyc()
Pingback: Sommer()
Pingback: successful people()
Pingback: SunTrust Online Banking Login()
Pingback: pusatrombong.edublogs.org()
Pingback: chlamydia informatie()
Pingback: no credit check loan()
Pingback: order marquetry tables()
Pingback: арматура сип()
Pingback: selfprotection()
Pingback: SEO Norway()
Pingback: Quicken Loans Login()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: quitting a job()
Pingback: psychic source reviews()
Pingback: Rolling gate repair NYC()
Pingback: Business Directory()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: jet porn()
Pingback: McAfee Account Login()
Pingback: clash royale gems android()
Pingback: Baby Nail Clipper Set()
Pingback: Fanclubdenhaag()
Pingback: Online Boutique()
Pingback: Phenq Reviews()
Pingback: http://www.toprubbishclearance.co.uk/junk-clearance-united-kingdom_south-ealing-w5.html()
Pingback: source for this article()
Pingback: small business telephone systems()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: Best Shaver()
Pingback: Robert Miller president()
Pingback: rocketitalian,()
Pingback: best reviews()
Pingback: this hyperlink()
Pingback: mexican jokes()
Pingback: no deposit casino bonus codesï¿½()
Pingback: davidwygant()
Pingback: marquetry portraits()
Pingback: CDR SAMPLES FOR CIVIL ENGINEER()
Pingback: learnfromjon()
Pingback: Message your friends()
Pingback: learn german articles()
Pingback: buy marquetry pictures()
Pingback: raspberry ketones()
Pingback: Credit Counseling()
Pingback: lawn mower repair()
Pingback: naples fl pet sitter()
Pingback: Doug Cotter Atlanta()
Pingback: brain peak price()
Pingback: text your ex back()
Pingback: textyourexback()
Pingback: apex forskolin free trial()
Pingback: iOS 9.3 Jailbreak()
Pingback: Hund()
Pingback: Wedding-photographer-Washington-DC()
Pingback: Fort Wayne commercial videos()
Pingback: small breast implants()
Pingback: Doug Cotter Atlanta()
Pingback: ATOMIZER()
Pingback: adult coloring books()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop()
Pingback: texasseo company()
Pingback: buy youtube subscribers()
Pingback: 401k gold ira()
Pingback: Refrigerator Repair nyc()
Pingback: Springsteen()
Pingback: my passion()
Pingback: premium womens shirts()
Pingback: Clicks()
Pingback: Swim Goggles()
Pingback: finger vibrators()
Pingback: NLP()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: supplier of gemstone()
Pingback: Junchuang-Lock()
Pingback: Review()
Pingback: casino online()
Pingback: dog boarding naples florida()
Pingback: naples dog walker()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: Cheap Roller Banners()
Pingback: InstallShield vs InstallAware()
Pingback: startups in Chennai()
Pingback: miniature english bulldog()
Pingback: eleb gossip()
Pingback: listen to music()
Pingback: iphone 5 screen protector()
Pingback: Ceola()
Pingback: Manhattan Home Design Reviews()
Pingback: cabinet comptable strasbourg()
Pingback: fast track network marketing()
Pingback: Does Qmee works?()
Pingback: 22 Minute Hard Corps Review()
Pingback: best forex robots()
Pingback: Learn to play guitar()
Pingback: Startups in India()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Gun Store()
Pingback: buy apartment()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: Buy Isagenix Shakes()
Pingback: train the technical trainer()
Pingback: kill toenail fungus treatment()
Pingback: solar related()
Pingback: most expensive jewelry Explained()
Pingback: 5 Essential Elements For most expensive jewelry()
Pingback: duplique su ingreso()
Pingback: purses()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: pro flight simulator 2017()
Pingback: USA Box Express()
Pingback: Computer Repair Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: ban dat di an()
Pingback: Plano Plastic Surgeon()
Pingback: Wealthy affiliate make money online()
Pingback: affärsjurist i stockholm()
Pingback: Restorative dentistry cedar park()
Pingback: Solar Panels()
Pingback: Singapore Mortgage Broker()
Pingback: RunAWebinar Review()
Pingback: affärsjurist i stockholm()
Pingback: blog()
Pingback: java training classes in pune()
Pingback: tech news()
Pingback: best netflix free trial()
Pingback: Internet Marketing()
Pingback: Sale Miami()
Pingback: m88 wap()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: lease luxury apartment austin tx()
Pingback: kik guide messenger free()
Pingback: bucetas gostosas()
Pingback: toko sprei()
Pingback: Franklin()
Pingback: body goals()
Pingback: Bad Lawyer Robert Creely()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: Franklin()
Pingback: animal boarding()
Pingback: natural remedy glasses()
Pingback: roast pan substitute()
Pingback: free xbox live codes online no surveys()
Pingback: cat sitter in naples()
Pingback: Marcus Boulware()
Pingback: navigate here()
Pingback: best mattress 2016()
Pingback: australias worst bank()
Pingback: grand menage a Brossard()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Xiao()
Pingback: Heavy Construction Equipment()
Pingback: cerrajeros paterna()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Rosengï¿½rd()
Pingback: 12 win()
Pingback: Cleaning Quotes()
Pingback: Wendie()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: Home()
Pingback: skull ring, stackable gold ring()
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Dbal()
Pingback: rehab drug addiction()
Pingback: Squishy Baff()
Pingback: extraction de données dans excel()
Pingback: fundraising website()
Pingback: gap insurance cost()
Pingback: Credit rating()
Pingback: العاب تلبيس بنات()
Pingback: fast food restaurants near me()
Pingback: how to train your dog()
Pingback: hip hop()
Pingback: virtual reality online games()
Pingback: Hulk()
Pingback: candle holders()
Pingback: Bicycle Clothing()
Pingback: games()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: terrible parking()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: Motor Club of America review()
Pingback: high end romper()
Pingback: ComeGuadagnare()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: bathroom scale ounces()
Pingback: real estate brokerage new port richey()
Pingback: how to do marketing()
Pingback: car accessories vadodara()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: coldstore()
Pingback: real estate brokerage new port richey()
Pingback: tv antennas wisconsin()
Pingback: Small business loans()
Pingback: mobile video messaging()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: bulk whatsapp provider()
Pingback: Complete Instamate Review()
Pingback: San Diego Personal Training()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: Denese()
Pingback: hollywood fl homes for sale()
Pingback: jim corbett packages()
Pingback: fitness()
Pingback: ESTELLE()
Pingback: Inner Peace Quotes()
Pingback: closest liquor store()
Pingback: Solo ads()
Pingback: coaching()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds()
Pingback: rehearsal studio()
Pingback: License Plate Mount()
Pingback: edm()
Pingback: make money online right now 2016()
Pingback: how to make money from your website()
Pingback: ways to make money()
Pingback: Vehicle GPS Tracker()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia dr oz free trial()
Pingback: back seat car organizer between seats()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract diet reviews()
Pingback: children's clothes size 26 conversion()
Pingback: u ship it()
Pingback: Custom Box Mods()
Pingback: Self development()
Pingback: http://ow.ly/YGgKR()
Pingback: penny auction software()
Pingback: Jeremy McGilvrey()
Pingback: acid reflux cure()
Pingback: Best Minneapolis acupuncturist()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com()
Pingback: sell my house los angeles()
Pingback: vapir no2 vaporizer()
Pingback: Buy Isagenix 9 Day()
Pingback: Meg 21()
Pingback: http://pacesetterhomestexas.com/()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman()
Pingback: Gartenfahnen()
Pingback: Marvelous Designer tutorials free()
Pingback: 2016 microsoft flight simulator()
Pingback: gallons water dispenser()
Pingback: Scrapbooking()
Pingback: grosirspreimurah.com()
Pingback: healthy eating on the run()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: boom beach unlimited diamonds()
Pingback: Auralei Anti Wrinkle Cream()
Pingback: Descargar Musica()
Pingback: my singing monster cheats()
Pingback: Probiotic()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: Dia()
Pingback: Dallas Route()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Water Damage Restoration - Austin Texas Service Area()
Pingback: sewer line repair circle C()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: Blackcore Edge Pre Workout Review()
Pingback: watch this video()
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum()
Pingback: Robert Domanko HSBC()
Pingback: top ayurvedic retreats in kerala()
Pingback: travr()
Pingback: Animation()
Pingback: plumbers Austin tx()
Pingback: th8 base()
Pingback: history names()
Pingback: Austin Sunshades()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: this one()
Pingback: tattoo machines()
Pingback: funny()
Pingback: window tint austin()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: Freelance illustrator()
Pingback: base layout for town hall 9 in clan war()
Pingback: Weight loss()
Pingback: Low Voltage Company()
Pingback: floral frankies bikinis()
Pingback: creating a porn from a website()
Pingback: paper writing service()
Pingback: tiffany thompson app()
Pingback: Belva()
Pingback: my latest blog post()
Pingback: http://reliant-plumbing.com/()
Pingback: How To Sell My House Fast San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: Mortgage Relief San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: midbrain activation()
Pingback: Motion 5 Templates()
Pingback: Concourse Optometry()
Pingback: search engine optimization minneapolis()
Pingback: dog groomer()
Pingback: minneapolis pay per click()
Pingback: asian huge essay boobs()
Pingback: golf course netting()
Pingback: golf netting installation()
Pingback: Embroidery()
Pingback: llaveros para hoteles()
Pingback: Laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: plumbing()
Pingback: plumbing services()
Pingback: Employment attorney()
Pingback: free online casino bonusï¿½()
Pingback: Krista()
Pingback: Employment lawyers()
Pingback: books publisher()
Pingback: Shala Rouse()
Pingback: Laga iphone()
Pingback: meditate()
Pingback: plumbing repair()
Pingback: email validation()
Pingback: ramalan bintang scorpio()
Pingback: www.rfidang.com()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: roofing()
Pingback: stained concrete()
Pingback: Shekhanzai()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: Leaflet printing()
Pingback: ecografe()
Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories()
Pingback: my company()
Pingback: go to my blog()
Pingback: lose weight easily()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney hershey()
Pingback: greenwriting()
Pingback: groupon mystery box()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: blue ofica()
Pingback: yellow october()