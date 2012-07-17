Controversial Grosse Pointe choir director may get booted

Grosse Pointe South High School choir director Ellen Bowen was talented but often feared.

After surviving several calls for her resignation in the past, Bowen may be shown the door after school officials said she struck a student on the head with a cell phone.

Bowen, who has led her students to numerous national and state championships, was known for a quick, sometimes explosive temper directed at students and parents. She also has been arrested for a road-rage incident.

“At this time, the administration of the Grosse Pointe Public School System is working with legal counsel to prepare written charges to be filed with the Board of Education, pursuant to the Teachers’ Tenure Act, recommending the termination of Ms. Bowen’s employment. Once completed, the Board of Education will decide at a public meeting whether to proceed upon the tenure charges,” the district wrote in a statement.