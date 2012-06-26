Council president throws temper tantrum on Twitter

By Steve Neavling

Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh threw a temper tantrum on Twitter after a journalism intern dared suggest the councilman is a disappointing leader.

“Josh, do you think the folks at Automotive News would be interested in your inaccurate, offensive commentary? Just curious?” Pugh tweeted.

After no response from the intern, Pugh grew impatient.

“it seems the cat got your tongue or maybe someone cautioned u about spreading BS & lies about someone who might be watching.”

The overreaching tweets represent a side of Pugh that more people are getting to know: He’s hot-headed, ego-centric and often unwilling to compromise.

Last year, Pugh sent a profanity laced Facebook message to a woman who questioned the council’s willingness to save a dog from euthanasia.

When I was a reporter at the Detroit Free Press, Pugh wrote a letter to my bosses, offended that I had quoted him at a public meeting without telling him he was on the record.

“You should be ashamed,” one person tweeted. “You are a bully.”