Pugh: My muscles offend you?

By Steve Neavling
Council President Charles Pugh seems genuinely bewildered by the reaction to his whopping 48-minute-long weight loss video that shows him bare-chested and flexing as the city nears bankruptcy.
Pugh was particularly upset by a Detroit News column that labeled his video “abs-urd,” so he encouraged his thousands of Facebook friends to tell the author, Laura Berman, “how you feel.”
Berman points out the odd timing of the video, which Pugh teased on his website (www.pughandyou.com). She also seems amused that Pugh offered advice on avoiding “man boobs.”
We’d like to think Pugh knows the difference between helpful weight loss advice and his narcissistic obsession with those “eight-pack” abs and bulging biceps.
It seems he doesn’t.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
