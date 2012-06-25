Pugh: My muscles offend you?

By Steve Neavling

Council President Charles Pugh seems genuinely bewildered by the reaction to his whopping 48-minute-long weight loss video that shows him bare-chested and flexing as the city nears bankruptcy.

Pugh was particularly upset by a Detroit News column that labeled his video “abs-urd,” so he encouraged his thousands of Facebook friends to tell the author, Laura Berman, “how you feel.”

Berman points out the odd timing of the video, which Pugh teased on his website (www.pughandyou.com). She also seems amused that Pugh offered advice on avoiding “man boobs.”

We’d like to think Pugh knows the difference between helpful weight loss advice and his narcissistic obsession with those “eight-pack” abs and bulging biceps.

It seems he doesn’t.