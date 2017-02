Thousands of skateboarders to converge in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Don’t believe skateboarding is making a comeback?

Wait until thousands of skateboarders from around the world zip through the streets and sidewalks of Detroit on Thursday as part of international “Go Skate Day.”

The event, Wild in the Streets, encourages skateboarders to converge on Detroit’s Hart Plaza at noon.

The event isn’t just about thrashing through the streets.

An after-party fundraiser will be held at Modern Skate Park in Royal Oak to help volunteers build a skatepark on the city’s east side, at East Davison and Klinger.

Entry is $10.