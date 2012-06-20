Council President Pugh shows off body in new video, photos

Seriously?

In the midst of a state takeover, massive service reductions and impending bankruptcy, Council President Charles Pugh’s obsession with his new chiseled chest is a peculiar sight.

Today the former TV reporter posted two shirtless photos – one showing his squeamishly oversized belly from a year ago and the other revealing his current six-pack abs and ripped chest.

It gets better. The photos – posted on Facebook and his campaign page – are a teaser for … wait for it … his tell-all “secret” for losing 55 pounds. A 3-minute video previewing this monumental day shows Pugh working out and flexing his muscles.

“Take a look at those abs,” he says on the video. “I have a six pack, well-defined chest, arms, biceps, triceps and shoulders.”

In the meantime, street lights are flickering out in increasingly violent neighborhoods. Police and firefighters are losing jobs. And poverty continues to drain resources.

But hey, in two days you’ll be able to see Pugh flex some muscles.

No doubt, Pugh won’t go down as one of the most effective city council presidents. But he’ll certainly be one of the buffest.