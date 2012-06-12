A theater renaissance? Midtown to restore gem

By Steve Neavling
In its better days, Detroit was home to hundreds of theaters, from ornate ballrooms to small movie houses.
Now Midtown is bringing back one theater that will stage Motown and bluegrass acts.
The long-shuttered and dilapidated Garden Theatre on Woodward, just north of Mack, is getting a makeover to accommodate 1,300 people and is expected to open next summer after $12.3 million in renovations.
The project is part of the Woodward Garden Block Development that will include apartments and commercial space.
The theater is only two blocks south of the popular Majestic Theatre.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling lives and works in Detroit as an investigative journalist. His stories have uncovered corruption, led to arrests and reforms and prompted FBI investigations.
